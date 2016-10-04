Senior Profile: Caitlyn Bradford Dragons roar to 40-0 Homecoming victory Greyhounds take three of four races at annual Adams County Meet Monarch Meadows holds grand opening Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores Junior L Conaway William B Brumley Sr Fred G Davis Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow Edwin P Prince ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient MHS honors veterans during pregame Kirker Covered Bridge gets a ‘Brown Goose’ facelift Adams County Heritage Days are Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Lady Devils prevail 1-0 over Peebles on Kickin’ Cancer Night Senior Profile: Patrick Baldwin Michael W Milby James R Grooms Sr. Fall Festival crowns Little Miss and Mister UPDATE: Pike County multiple murder Investigation; redacted autopsy reports released West Union Elementary names August Students of the Month SHAC streak continues for North Adams volleyball West Union volleyball picks up a pair of W’s Animal Shelter booth sees record crowds at Old Timer’s Day Festival Dragons top Manchester in Defender Bowl battle, 28-22 Senior Profile: Kendall Gallowitz Lady Dragons grab early lead in SHAC Tourney, final round is coming Friday Another Old Timer’s Days in the books and successful Run Gio Foundation to hold Oct. 1 benefit in Adams County Betty L Kelley Tom Cross, ACTVB Director, to receive ODNR Cardinal Award Seaman Fall Festival begins Wednesday, runs through Saturday Dragons still lead after two rounds of SHAC Golf, McCarty tops individual leader board Lady Dragons get SHAC win, downing Fayetteville 3-1 Overcoming obstacles, Pennywitt etches his name in MHS record books Dragons take first day lead in SHAC Golf Tourney New drug treatment offers more hope for recovering addicts Ronnie G Nace Lucille Wright Lois M Bixler Time to change those soccer rules Senior Profile: Hannah Grimes ‘Cruising up and down the main drag all night long’ Community effort erects town clock S Bridge to be replaced on Graces Run Road Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Lady Dragons break ACCC course record Dragons roll in county gridiron battle Down to last play, Hounds fall in heartbreaker I never won, but those lawn games were special times Donnie Austin Shari R Hiltibran Bentonville hosts 40th Annual Harvest Festival West Union soccer teams sweep Williamsburg, St. Patrick “Rockin” the mats again Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Sylvester Mefford Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council Connect with Serpent Mound over Old Timer’s Days Guthrie to speak about pests and diseases in beekeeping Old Timers Days Festival Cornhole Tournament is this week Defender Bowl coming Thursday Bentonville Harvest Festival holds Toddler Pageants 40th Anniversary Bentonville Harvest Festival hosts Baby Show 9/11 Reminds Us That We Are All Americans Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners Bob Birchfield Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson Dragons take JV golf match Another rough night for Greyhounds, Notre Dame rolls to big win Remembering 9/11-15 years later Hughes honored at GABP Concussions and Youth Sports Roberta Newman to retire after more than 46 years at First State Bank Reaching out to the Baton Rouge flood victims Bentonville Harvest Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary Fire it up! Annual Jr. Fair BBQ cooks up another savory fare Lady Indians take down Whiteoak in four sets Senior Profile: Zack Best
Discovering a touch of glass on Erie’s Shores

Former Peebles native Crystal Arnold is shown here at the Peebles Old Timer’s Day Festival working with some of her sea glass creations.
Gemstones a “shore thing” for local see glass enthusiast –

Story and photo by Patricia Beech –

Crystal Arnold is a beachcomber.
The former Peebles native found her true passion trolling along the beaches and remote shorelines of Lake Erie – sea glass washed ashore by the lake’s pounding surf.
“I found this stuff on the beach and I had no idea what it was, but I  began taking it home.” she said.
Sea glass, lovely though it is, originated far more prosaically than one might imagine – in garbage. “People used to throw trash into  lakes and oceans,” Arnold explains. “Broken beer bottles, Coca Cola  bottles, Vicks Vapo-Rub and Noxzema jars, and after years of being tumbled around by the water, sand, and rock, the glass develops smooth edges and a frosted color.”
An avid collector, Arnold says after a few years she had amassed a sizable collection of the gemlike glass also known as  mermaid tears.
“My brother suggested that I create something with them,” she says.  “I’ve always been creative, always had a project in the works, so I  decided why not? I had a room full of the stuff, plus stones, broken  terra cotta bricks and drift wood.”
Arnold begin making her eco-friendly sea glass sun-catchers and giving  them to family and friends who in turn encouraged her to seek a broader market for her light-reflecting mobiles.
She opened a store on Etsy and on Amazon Handmade – Crystal’s Sea Glass Creations. Her work began drawing the attention of art collectors. She was featured in Green Craft magazine and a short time later was contacted by a representative for designer Ralph Lauren.
“They were interested in my sun-catchers, and bought one for their Hong Kong store,” she says.
As sales grew Arnold began keeping a push-pin map showing where in the world her work was  located – England, Scotland, Australia,  and Sweden. While her art has found an international market, she hasn’t  forgotten her southern Ohio roots. Returning last week to take part in the Peebles Old Timer’s Days Craft Show, she chatted happily about her  work while her hands stayed busy winding hemp string around a twisted  piece of drift wood.
“People send me photos of how they display their sun-catchers,” she  says. “I love to see them hanging in windows, but you can hang them from mirrors, in your garden, from a tree, by a pool or hot tub, on a  bare wall, from the ceiling, or just anywhere.”
All of the sea glass and drift wood used in her creations comes from  the shores of Lake Erie. While many people do sea glass jewelry, very few use natural products like the hemp and drift wood which makes Arnold’s creations so unique.
“I bring the glass home, put  he pieces in water with Dawn, collect sort and clean the wood, and  come up with a design.”
In addition to selling her designs on Etsy and Amazon Handmade, she  also does custom orders through her Facebook page, Crystal’s Sea Glass Creations.
“I would love to do this full time,” says Arnold, who works as a nurse in the Cleveland area, “It’s been a real whirlwind experience.”

