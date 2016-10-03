Junior L. Conaway, 76 years of Peebles, passed away Friday Sept. 30, 2016 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman.

Junior was born Sept. 25, 1940 in Peebles, the son of the late Clarence and Garnett (Turner) Conaway. Beside his parents Junior was preceded in death by Nunrie Conaway and one grandson Julian Conaway.

Junior served his country in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class. Junior was stationed at Fort Lewis Washington in the 35th Artillery Battalion where he received a Good Conduct Medal. Junior was actively involved multiple organizations throughout his life. He was the state president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and was the local president of the F.O.E. Aerie #1161 of Hillsboro. Junior also served as the commander of the AMVETS Post #61 of Hillsboro and was a member of the Highland County Honor Guard. As well as being a member of the VFW Post #9094 Hillsboro, Junior was also a member of the Peebles American Legion Post #594 where he recently served as commander.

He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Sharon Conaway of Peebles, Darrin and Mary Conaway of Peebles; five grandchildren, Cody Conaway, Hunter Conaway, Nick (Brandy) Conaway, Jessica (Tommy) Taberski, Greg Conaway; five great grandchildren; one brother Larry Conaway of Peebles and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home in Sinking Spring.

Military Rites will be conducted by the Highland County Honor Guard immediately following funeral services.

Friends may call Tuesday from 5- 7 p.m. at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home.

Donations may be made to the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 52, Sinking Spring, OH 45172.