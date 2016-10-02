William B Brumley Sr

William Bud Brumley Sr. died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center. Mr. Brumley was born on June 20, 1941, the son of the late William Charles and Catherine Brumley. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Bubby Brumley.

Survivors include his wife Sharon Brumley of Manchester; three daughters, Donna Thacker and Crystal Ricketts both of Manchester and Joanna Carol Brumley; four sisters, Helen Florence of Manchester, Nancy Green of Aberdeen, Terri Wood of New Orleans, La. and Carol Sue Houston of Florida; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services wer held on Monday October 3, 2016 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Roger Wilkins officiating. Burial followed in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation was held two hours before the service at the funeral home.