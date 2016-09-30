Fred G. Davis, 75, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on September 26, 2016. Fred was born on July 18, 1941, in West Union, Ohio to the late Lawrence Davis and Dorothy Anderson.

Fred formerly owned and operated J.P. Edmunds Garage Doors in Xenia for many years. He retired from Chrysler after over 30 years.

Fred will be missed by his loving wife of 56 years, Gayle; son, Randy (Michele) Davis; daughter, Shawna Hamblin, six grandchildren; six great grandchildren and sister, Rose Long.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Sunday, October 2, 2016 at Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek). A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with burial to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens.

