News West Union holds football Homecoming festivities About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender September 29, 2016September 29, 2016 Leave a comment Before their game last Friday night at Freedom Field with Eastern Brown, the West Union football program held its 2016 Homecoming ceremonies. Here is the entire court, from left: Little Princess Lily Reed, Little Prince Gavin Jarvis, Junior High Princess Lindsey Taylor, Junior High Prince Brian Hunt, High School candidates Makenzee Davis and Tyler Rothwell, 2016 Queen Morgan Henry, 2016 King Ryan Rothwell, High School candidates Cassidy Blythe, Chris Silhavy, Braydan Gaffin, and Zack Best, Duchess Trinity Thomas, and Duke Nick Weaver.