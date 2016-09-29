Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named

Submitted by Samantha Tolle –

This school year the Ohio Valley FFA Officer team is excited to bring new ideas to the chapter. The goal this year is to raise funds for the chapter and encourage participation in new activities.

We would also like to get the other FFA members motivated to sell a record number of fruit orders this year. The annual fruit sale kick-off is Oct. 13. If anyone would like to order any fruit at that time, please contact us at (937) 544-2336.

The chapter is hoping to raise enough money to help out with expenses such as going on leadership trips, conventions, and numerous different contests.

Special thanks to Mr. Seas, Ohio Valley Schools Superintendent, Mr. Mitchell, Career-Tech Coordinator, Mr. Vesey, CTC Director, Mr. Stevens, CTC Assistant Director, Mrs. Carter CTC Secretary, all of the CTC staff, and the agriculture community. Without the help of all these wonderful people, our school year would have been off to a rough start.