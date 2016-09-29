News First graders pick the Sheriff About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender September 29, 2016 Leave a comment Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers has definitely made an impression on the youth of Adams County. When North Adams Elementary first grade teacher Kimberly Horsley asked her class what they wanted as an incentive for good behavior, they asked for a visit from the Sheriff and he gladly obliged. Here, Sheriff Rogers and Deputy Micah Poe are seen during their visit to the class, many of whom have been part of the Sheriff’s Junior Deputy Boot Camps.