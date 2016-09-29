Ohio Valley FFA Officers for 2016-17 named ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley West Union holds football Homecoming festivities First graders pick the Sheriff Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award Renowned Ohio artist visits WUHS Don and Venita Bowles named 2016 Outstanding Fair Supporters PES students part of new Lego League Ferno donates $2,500 to OVCTC From the cistern to the city water Basketball officiating class being offered in October Peebles rolls by West Union in straight sets Par for the course, Dragons sweep SHAC Golf titles Greyhounds hang on late for first win of 2016 season You have to understand the process to understand the job Alex K Miller Ann E Campbell Scott N Atkinson Senior Profile: Tyler Fowler Martin named to All-Tourney Team in North/South Battlefield Classic 200 years on the banks of the Ohio, in a little town called Moscow Edwin P Prince ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient MHS honors veterans during pregame Kirker Covered Bridge gets a ‘Brown Goose’ facelift Adams County Heritage Days are Sept. 30-Oct. 1 Lady Devils prevail 1-0 over Peebles on Kickin’ Cancer Night Senior Profile: Patrick Baldwin Michael W Milby James R Grooms Sr. Fall Festival crowns Little Miss and Mister UPDATE: Pike County multiple murder Investigation; redacted autopsy reports released West Union Elementary names August Students of the Month SHAC streak continues for North Adams volleyball West Union volleyball picks up a pair of W’s Animal Shelter booth sees record crowds at Old Timer’s Day Festival Dragons top Manchester in Defender Bowl battle, 28-22 Senior Profile: Kendall Gallowitz Lady Dragons grab early lead in SHAC Tourney, final round is coming Friday Another Old Timer’s Days in the books and successful Run Gio Foundation to hold Oct. 1 benefit in Adams County Betty L Kelley Tom Cross, ACTVB Director, to receive ODNR Cardinal Award Seaman Fall Festival begins Wednesday, runs through Saturday Dragons still lead after two rounds of SHAC Golf, McCarty tops individual leader board Lady Dragons get SHAC win, downing Fayetteville 3-1 Overcoming obstacles, Pennywitt etches his name in MHS record books Dragons take first day lead in SHAC Golf Tourney New drug treatment offers more hope for recovering addicts Ronnie G Nace Lucille Wright Lois M Bixler Time to change those soccer rules Senior Profile: Hannah Grimes ‘Cruising up and down the main drag all night long’ Community effort erects town clock S Bridge to be replaced on Graces Run Road Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Lady Dragons break ACCC course record Dragons roll in county gridiron battle Down to last play, Hounds fall in heartbreaker I never won, but those lawn games were special times Donnie Austin Shari R Hiltibran Bentonville hosts 40th Annual Harvest Festival West Union soccer teams sweep Williamsburg, St. Patrick “Rockin” the mats again Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Sylvester Mefford Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council Connect with Serpent Mound over Old Timer’s Days Guthrie to speak about pests and diseases in beekeeping Old Timers Days Festival Cornhole Tournament is this week Defender Bowl coming Thursday Bentonville Harvest Festival holds Toddler Pageants 40th Anniversary Bentonville Harvest Festival hosts Baby Show 9/11 Reminds Us That We Are All Americans Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners Bob Birchfield Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson Dragons take JV golf match Another rough night for Greyhounds, Notre Dame rolls to big win Remembering 9/11-15 years later Hughes honored at GABP Concussions and Youth Sports Roberta Newman to retire after more than 46 years at First State Bank Reaching out to the Baton Rouge flood victims Bentonville Harvest Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary Fire it up! Annual Jr. Fair BBQ cooks up another savory fare Lady Indians take down Whiteoak in four sets Senior Profile: Zack Best Greyhounds produce three winners at the 2016 Dragon Run Lady Hounds win in five sets at West Union Teresa Houdeshell Rosa Grooms Roy C Shiveley Mathew R Potts Staggs and Louiso to visit nation’s capital MLSD board members disagree on the merits of drug-testing students
Cross honored by ODNR with the prestigious Cardinal Award

Tom Cross, left, accepts the ODNR Cardinal Award from ODNR Director James Zehringer.
Defender columnist recognized for his conservation efforts –

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) on Sept. 22  awarded its highest honor to two individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the protection and enjoyment of the state’s natural resources. Inducted into the Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame were Dennis Bigler and John Blakeman.
Bigler has made noteworthy contributions to Ohio’s natural resources at the local, regional, state and national level over his 40 years of public service including the planning and creation of the National Road Bikeway in St. Clairsville, helping that city achieve “Tree City” status and spearheading the restoration of Captina Creek.
Blakeman, a retired biology instructor of 30 years, devoted much of his life to Ohio prairies and birds, planting one of Ohio’s first prairie restorations in 1973 and helping to form the Ohio Prairie Association while educating communities on raptor ecology.
The agency also presented its annual Cardinal Award for conservation achievement to Tom Cross, Senator Keith Faber, Karl Gebhardt and Scott Zody.
Cross is an outdoors writer who published “Fishing Ohio” in 2008 and has spent his career promoting the outdoors in Ohio to increase the appreciation of our natural resources in order to further protect them for future generations.  He has also been a columnist for The People’s Defender for many years, covering numerous outdoor topics.
“I was surprised to get the call from Susan Banks  informing me I had been selected to receive ODNR’s Cardinal Award presented to an individual (or organization) that demonstrates awareness and concerns for ideas reflected in ONDR’s mission statement,”  said Cross.
“The Adams County Travel Bureau, of which I’m executive director of, tirelessly promotes eco-tourism here in Adams County and the Travel Bureau has also secured funding to build two canoe/kayak launches on Ohio Brush Creek further advancing outdoor tourism opportunities such as canoeing and fishing. I’ve been the outdoor columnist for the local paper for nearly 40 years, also in 2008 my book ‘Fishing Ohio’ was published and is in its third printing, having sold over 5,000 copies, it remains a solid fixture on Ohio’s best sellers list and touches on nearly every public fishing spot and fishing opportunity found within the Buckeye state in its 362 pages.”
“I am pleased to have been chosen for this award, it is an honor and as I look down the names of past recipients I am clearly in a distinguished class. I’ve been a fisherman, hunter, outdoor enthusiast all my life and have championed the outdoor cause throughout. My work with the Adams County Travel Bureau reflects that as eco-tourism and hunting are huge contributors to the local economy. For years I have touted the outdoor experience through my children, my outdoor columns and the many articles throughout various publications.  To join the ranks of John Ruthven, Charles A. Eulett, Richard and Lucile Durrell, the Ohio Nature Conservancy and others that in each of their own way have made a positive impact on Ohio’s natural resources and those untold benefits to our daily lives is truly a remarkable honor.”
Faber was recognized during another event at Indian Lake last week for his tireless efforts and dedication toward enhancing Ohio State Parks for the benefit and enjoyment of all visitors as well as his commitment to improve water quality statewide.
Gebhardt currently works for Ohio EPA helping improve our water quality all across the state. He has also served at ODNR and the Ohio Department of Agriculture during his 40 year career supporting the mission of protecting and promoting the wise use of our lands and waters and has spent his professional career making Ohio a better place for everyone.
Zody dedicated his life and career to the protection, conservation and perpetuation of Ohio’s natural resources, serving as interim director of ODNR and Chief of the Division of Wildlife.
The Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame was established by ODNR in 1966. The award recognizes a lifetime devoted to the preservation, protection and wise management of Ohio’s natural resources.
Previous Hall of Fame honorees include the legendary Johnny Appleseed (John Chapman), Ohio-born explorer John Wesley Powell, botanist Lucy Braun and conservationist/novelist Louis Bromfield.
Nominated by ODNR employees, the department’s Cardinal Awards honor individuals and organizations demonstrating exceptional awareness and concern for ideals reflected in the department’s mission statement.

