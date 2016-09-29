ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley

On Sept. 22, the Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) held a dedication ceremony honoring the late Bruce Ashley, M.D. This ceremony was held in the parking lot of the Emergency Department entrance where 150 colleagues, family, friends and the community gathered for the ceremony in celebration of his life on his 70th birthday.

The dedication was led by the ACRMC Chief Executive Officer Roland Gee with additional comments by ACRMC Board of Trustees Chairman Jack McCoy, ACRMC Medical Staff member Olayinka Aina, M.D., TeamHealth’s Regional Medical Director Mussaret Zuberi, M.D., TeamHealth Physician Assistant Rand Little, PA-C MPAS, and Dr. Bruce Ashley’s wife Sharon Ashley.

The Bruce Ashley M.D. Emergency Care Center sign was unveiled as Sharon Ashley took the podium to share with us a beautiful poem, “The County Doctor”, one that Dr. Ashley would have wanted shared.

The ceremony was concluded with refreshments in the Hospital atrium.

Dr. Ashley was an integral part of our Adams County Regional Medical Center healthcare team. His services as a Family Practice physician reached thousands of people in the community, and his leadership as Medical Director of ACRMC’s Emergency Services Department and as an Emergency Room physician was exceptional. Adams County Regional Medical Center is grateful to have had Dr. Ashley’s leadership and wisdom for so many years and proud to have the Emergency Department named in his honor.