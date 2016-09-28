Ann E Campbell, 86 years, of Peebles passed away Friday Sept. 23, 2016 in Peebles.

She was born in Robertson County, Ky. on June 30, 1930 the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Linville) Hall. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Austin Campbell on Jan. 23, 2001; three brothers, Wayne Hall, Robert Hall, and Emmitt Hall; as well as one sister, Pauline Barnard.

Ann is survived by two daughters, Patsy and Larry Shiveley of Peebles and Jeanie and Danny Johnson also of Peebles, as well as four grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 28, 2016 at the Wallace Thompson Funeral Home with a burial to follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Friends called from 4- 8 p.m.on Tuesday Sept. 27, 2016 at the funeral home.