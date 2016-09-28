Alex K Miller

Alex Kane Miller, 30 of Seaman, passed away at his home due to a grand mal seizure.

Alex is survived by his loving mother Charlene and stepfather James Hull of Seaman; brother Aaron and Shannon Miller of Seaman, and stepsister Karen and Curtis Shoemaker of Leesburg.

He is also the son of the late Gary D. Miller, grandson of the late Dr. Charles and Clara Miller and the late Eldon Sr. and Betty Hickey.

Alex also leaves behind four nephews, Conner, Caden, Carson and Cooper; niece Amelia; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Alex was a very talented self-taught keyboard player who had a love for music and cars. He will be sadly missed by many.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 30, 2016 at the Bible Baptist Church in West Union at 10 a.m. with Tim Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 from 6- 8 p.m. at the church.

In Lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the West Union Bible Baptist Church.