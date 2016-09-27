Scott N Atkinson

Scott Nelson Atkinson, age 47 of Nacogdoches, Texas, died unexpectedly Wednesday Sept. 21, 2016 at his home in Nacogdoches. He was born Nov. 19, 1968 at West Union, the son of Nelson and Lois Eileen (Matheson) Atkinson. He was a 1986 graduate of Peebles High School and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry from Wright State University in Dayton. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves as an X-ray Tech.

Employed as a research chemist, Scott worked in Atlanta and Dayton, then recently moved to Texas and completed 30 hours towards his Master of Science degree in Chemistry. Scott’s true passion and love was chemistry. Scott loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and spoiling them. He loved them dearly. Scott enjoyed collecting comic books and shooting, he loved playing trivia and games with family and friends. Scott was a member of the American Chemical Society.

Survivors include his Father Nelson and his wife Nancy Atkinson of Peebles; two siblings Charles and Sally Atkinson of Arp, Texas and Julie Stadler and husband George Tippel of Nacogdoches; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a host of friends.

Scott was preceded in death by his mother Lois Eileen in 1979.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11:30 a.m. at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton, NE, with Rev. Linda Mohr officiating. Interment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.