Edwin P Prince, 96, of Manchester, OH, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2016 at the Veterans Hospital in Chillicothe, OH. He was born on October 1, 1919 in Nisi, KY, to the late Zulus and Nora J (Hay) Prince.

Edwin was a former banker, a WWII Army Veteran, a 62 year member of the American Legion Post 583, charter member of the Cherry Fork American Legion Post 553 and 60 year member of the Winchester Blue Lodge #236.

He is survived by 2 daughters: Bonnie J (Jeff) Hendrickson and Connie M (Larry) Rathburn both of Circleville, OH and 2 sons: Donald E Prince of Orlando, FL and John R Prince of Graysville, TN, a sister Wynema Sorrell of Morehead, KY, a brother Zulus Prince of Grayson, KY, 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, a great-great grandson and a host of nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service will be at Wilson Home for Funerals on Thursday, September 29 at 1pm with Reverend Owen Applegate officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery with the Adams County Honor Guard presenting Military Rites. Masonic services will begin at 12:45pm. Visitation will be from 11am until the time of the service.