News MHS honors veterans during pregame About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender September 25, 2016 1 Comment During pregame ceramonies before their Sept. 23 game with Jefferson Township, Manchester High School took time to honor these veterans in attendance and make them part of the coin flip at midfield. Pictured, from left, J.D. Stamper (Air Force), Tyler Grooms (U.S. Army), Dallas Breeze (U.S. Navy), Paul Worley (U.S. Army), and James Breeze (Air Force) Photo by Mark Carpenter
One comment:
Thank you for your service to our Country.