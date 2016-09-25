News ACRMC Emergency Care Center renamed after Dr. Bruce Ashley About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender September 25, 2016September 25, 2016 Leave a comment On Sept. 22, the Adams County Regional Medical Center held a ceremony to honor a special man and to rename the hospital’s emergency room in his honor. Dr. Bruce Ashley served the Adams County community for many years before unexpectedly passing away and in his honor, the ceremony on Thursday christened the new “Bruce Ashley, M.D. Emergency Care Center.” Pictured above at the dedication ceremoney are, from left, daughter Jade Ashley, wife Sharon Ashley, and ACRMC CEO Roland Gee. Photo by Kaiajade for The People’s Defender