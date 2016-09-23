Michael W. Milby, age 55 years of Manchester, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 at his residence. Mr. Milby was born Dec. 13, 1960 in Dayton, the son of the late Raymond and Edna (Troxell) Milby. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister Monica Arnett

Survivors include two brothers, Raymond Milby of Dayton and Randy and Terri Milby of West Union.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home served the family.