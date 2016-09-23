James R Grooms Sr.

James Ray Grooms Sr., age 69 years of West Union, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 at his residence. Mr. Grooms was born on Nov. 26, 1946, the son of the late Curtis and Pauline (Kerr) Grooms in Blue Creek. Besides his parents, Mr. Grooms was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Grooms.

Survivors include his wife Nellie Grooms of West Union; one son, Jimmy Grooms and Carla of West Union; two daughters, Vonda Daulton and Shane of Maysville, Ky. And Tara Taylor and Bill of West Union; two step- daughters Crystal Jones and Rick of West Union and Pamela Doss and George of Winchester; one sister, Connie Greene of West Union; nephew Terry Grooms of West Union; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Friday Sept. 23, 2016 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Delmar Smith officiating. Burial followed in the East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation was held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the day of the service at the funeral home.