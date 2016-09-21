Run Gio Foundation to hold Oct. 1 benefit in Adams County

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

Ryan Wealth Strategies, a financial firm serving Adams County and the surrounding area, announced earlier this week that Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard will be coming to Adams County as part of an Oct. 1 fund raising event for the Run Gio Foundation.

“We are excited to have Gio join us for an evening of fun in the spirit of giving,” said Tyler Ryan, President of Ryan Wealth Strategies, LLC. “We have been overwhelmed by the interest shown by the local community and tickets for the event are going fast.”

The Run Gio Foundation event will be held at the McCoy’s Vista at Poplar Flats. Dinner will be catered by the Scioto Ribber and will be served at 7 p.m.

The evening will also feature a silent auction, prizes, and a presentation on the foundation from Bernard. For more information on this one of a kind event, contact Tyler Ryan at 937-515-9015.

According to the Bengals’ running back’s website, “ The Run Gio Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to provide children of Haiti with an opportunity for a quality education. Inspired by Bernard’s mother, the foundation built Le jardin vert de Josette, or, Josette’s green garden first classroom with the help of family and friends. The dream is to have matching classrooms ring a courtyard and the goal is to fund the expansion entirely through the foundation. In addition to supporting education, the foundation provides youth football camps, free of charge, to children who may not have had the opportunity to attend otherwise.”