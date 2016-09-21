Betty L Kelley

Betty Louise Kelley, 84 years of Seaman, passed away on Tuesday Sept. 20, 2016 in Villa Georgetown.

She was born on Oct. 31, 1931 in Ross County, the daughter of the late Ray and Austa (Raines) Badgley.

Betty was a member of the Winchester United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband Vergil V.“Val” Kelley, whom she married on Aug. 16, 1948. She is also survived by two daughters, Kathy Leeann (Tim) Howard of New Vienna, and Lori (Joe) Purdy of Sardinia; one brother, Bob Badgley of Greenfield; seven grandchildren, Valerie Jordan, Ashlee (Cory) Scheadler, Kyle (Kim) Purdy, David (Breanna) Howard, Darren (Desiree) Howard, Kaylee Purdy and Kendall Purdy; six great grandchildren, Kylee Howard, Alex Jordan, Ocie Howard, Aven Scheadler, Kasen Purdy and Ara Scheadler; and one great-great granddaughter, Adalynn Howard.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 25, 2016 at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. Burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Sunday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Stein Hospice.