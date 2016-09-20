Tom Cross, ACTVB Director, to receive ODNR Cardinal Award Seaman Fall Festival begins Wednesday, runs through Saturday Dragons still lead after two rounds of SHAC Golf, McCarty tops individual leader board Lady Dragons get SHAC win, downing Fayetteville 3-1 Overcoming obstacles, Pennywitt etches his name in MHS record books Dragons take first day lead in SHAC Golf Tourney New drug treatment offers more hope for recovering addicts Ronnie G Nace Lucille Wright Lois M Bixler Time to change those soccer rules Senior Profile: Hannah Grimes ‘Cruising up and down the main drag all night long’ Community effort erects town clock S Bridge to be replaced on Graces Run Road Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Lady Dragons break ACCC course record Dragons roll in county gridiron battle Down to last play, Hounds fall in heartbreaker I never won, but those lawn games were special times Donnie Austin Shari R Hiltibran Bentonville hosts 40th Annual Harvest Festival West Union soccer teams sweep Williamsburg, St. Patrick “Rockin” the mats again Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Sylvester Mefford Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council Connect with Serpent Mound over Old Timer’s Days Guthrie to speak about pests and diseases in beekeeping Old Timers Days Festival Cornhole Tournament is this week Defender Bowl coming Thursday Bentonville Harvest Festival holds Toddler Pageants 40th Anniversary Bentonville Harvest Festival hosts Baby Show 9/11 Reminds Us That We Are All Americans Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners Bob Birchfield Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson Dragons take JV golf match Another rough night for Greyhounds, Notre Dame rolls to big win Remembering 9/11-15 years later Hughes honored at GABP Concussions and Youth Sports Roberta Newman to retire after more than 46 years at First State Bank Reaching out to the Baton Rouge flood victims Bentonville Harvest Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary Fire it up! Annual Jr. Fair BBQ cooks up another savory fare Lady Indians take down Whiteoak in four sets Senior Profile: Zack Best Greyhounds produce three winners at the 2016 Dragon Run Lady Hounds win in five sets at West Union Teresa Houdeshell Rosa Grooms Roy C Shiveley Mathew R Potts Staggs and Louiso to visit nation’s capital MLSD board members disagree on the merits of drug-testing students Law enforcement will target impaired drivers Labor Day weekend Figgins goal gives Devils a 1-0 win over West Union Lady Devils soccer rolls past West Union 9-1 Senior Profile: Madison Jenkins Boys golf season in full swing in county Winchester Homecoming Festival beats the heat and the storm I learned a lot from Rusty Verona McRoberts Lester Boldman Elsworth Cook Jr Harold L Applegate Governor Kasich honors Defender’s 150th anniversary ACRMC offers Language Interpretation Greyhounds stumble in opener, Green rushing attack leads to big win Notre Dame drops North Adams in straight sets SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin Lady Dragons win Friday match at ACCC Juanita Lee Annual Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday night Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge
Tom Cross, ACTVB Director, to receive ODNR Cardinal Award

Written by Peoples Defender

odnrlogoChampion of outdoor causes is recognized for his tireless efforts to  preserve county resources –

By Patricia Beech –

Tom Cross, Director of the Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau,  (ACTVB) has been selected to receive the Ohio Department of Natural  Resource (ODNR) 2016 Cardinal Award.
Each year the award is presented to three individuals or organizations who demonstrate exceptional awareness and concern for  the ideals reflected in the department’s mission statement: To ensure  a balance between the wise use and protection of our natural resources  for the benefit of all.
According to the ODNR, since 1971, past winners of the Cardinal  Award have included volunteers, outdoor writers, educators, businesses, naturalists, farmers, biologists and outdoor sporting  organizations.
Upon receiving the award, Cross will join the ranks of such distinguished notables as John Ruthven, Charles A. Eulett, Richard and Lucile Durrell, and the Ohio Nature Conservancy among many others who  have made a positive impact on Ohio’s natural resources.
“I’m so pleased to have been chosen for this award,” said Cross. “It  is truly a remarkable honor for an Adams County boy.” ODNR Director  James Zehringer presented the award to Cross during a ceremony at the Malabar Farm State Park on Sept. 22.
Under Cross’s directorship, the ACTVB has tirelessly promoted eco-tourism in Adams County. His work was instrumental in securing funding to build two canoe and kayak launches on Ohio Brush Creek, further advancing outdoor tourism opportunities in the county.
In addition to serving as the ACTVB Director, Cross has been the outdoor columnist for The People’s Defender for nearly 40 years.  He is also the author of “Fishing Ohio”. The book, which touches on nearly every public fishing spot and fishing opportunity found within  the Buckeye State, has sold over 5,000 copies, and is currently in its third printing. It has been a solid fixture on Ohio’s best sellers list since its publication in 2008.
“I’ve been a fisherman, hunter, outdoor enthusiast all my life,” says  Cross. “For years I have touted the outdoor experience through my  children, my outdoor columns and my book, which allowed  me to bring my love of fishing and the outdoors to many readers across Ohio.”
Cross’s work with the Adams County Travel Bureau promoting eco-tourism has also contributed significantly to the growth of the local economy.

