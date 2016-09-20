Seaman Fall Festival begins Wednesday, runs through Saturday Dragons still lead after two rounds of SHAC Golf, McCarty tops individual leader board Lady Dragons get SHAC win, downing Fayetteville 3-1 Overcoming obstacles, Pennywitt etches his name in MHS record books Dragons take first day lead in SHAC Golf Tourney New drug treatment offers more hope for recovering addicts Ronnie G Nace Lucille Wright Lois M Bixler Time to change those soccer rules Senior Profile: Hannah Grimes ‘Cruising up and down the main drag all night long’ Community effort erects town clock S Bridge to be replaced on Graces Run Road Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Lady Dragons break ACCC course record Dragons roll in county gridiron battle Down to last play, Hounds fall in heartbreaker I never won, but those lawn games were special times Donnie Austin Shari R Hiltibran Bentonville hosts 40th Annual Harvest Festival West Union soccer teams sweep Williamsburg, St. Patrick “Rockin” the mats again Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Sylvester Mefford Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council Connect with Serpent Mound over Old Timer’s Days Guthrie to speak about pests and diseases in beekeeping Old Timers Days Festival Cornhole Tournament is this week Defender Bowl coming Thursday Bentonville Harvest Festival holds Toddler Pageants 40th Anniversary Bentonville Harvest Festival hosts Baby Show 9/11 Reminds Us That We Are All Americans Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners Bob Birchfield Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson Dragons take JV golf match Another rough night for Greyhounds, Notre Dame rolls to big win Remembering 9/11-15 years later Hughes honored at GABP Concussions and Youth Sports Roberta Newman to retire after more than 46 years at First State Bank Reaching out to the Baton Rouge flood victims Bentonville Harvest Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary Fire it up! Annual Jr. Fair BBQ cooks up another savory fare Lady Indians take down Whiteoak in four sets Senior Profile: Zack Best Greyhounds produce three winners at the 2016 Dragon Run Lady Hounds win in five sets at West Union Teresa Houdeshell Rosa Grooms Roy C Shiveley Mathew R Potts Staggs and Louiso to visit nation’s capital MLSD board members disagree on the merits of drug-testing students Law enforcement will target impaired drivers Labor Day weekend Figgins goal gives Devils a 1-0 win over West Union Lady Devils soccer rolls past West Union 9-1 Senior Profile: Madison Jenkins Boys golf season in full swing in county Winchester Homecoming Festival beats the heat and the storm I learned a lot from Rusty Verona McRoberts Lester Boldman Elsworth Cook Jr Harold L Applegate Governor Kasich honors Defender’s 150th anniversary ACRMC offers Language Interpretation Greyhounds stumble in opener, Green rushing attack leads to big win Notre Dame drops North Adams in straight sets SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin Lady Dragons win Friday match at ACCC Juanita Lee Annual Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday night Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons
News

Seaman Fall Festival begins Wednesday, runs through Saturday

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Tractor Pulls are always a big part of the annual Seaman Fall Festival.
Tractor Pulls are always a big part of the annual Seaman Fall Festival.

Adams County’s oldest festival offers a full slate of entertainment and fun –

Story by Patricia Beech –
Photo by Mark Carpenter –

The Adams County festival season continues this week with the opening of the Seaman Fall Festival Street Fair on Wednesday evening.
The 103-year old festival that celebrates farming and farming families in Adams County will, throughout the weekend, host several  tractor pulls, as well as musical and entertainment venues, contests, competitions, parades, and pageants.
The festival’s pageantry begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. with the crowning of the Queen and her court. The Little Miss and Mister  Contest will be held Thursday at 6 p.m., and the Baby Contest at 3 p.m. Saturday, with per-registration from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the community  building.
North Adams students will kick off the festival’s parades when they march in the always popular School Parade at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The Child and Pet Parade will follow at 7 p.m. that evening, and the Grand Parade will roll through the downtown area Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Tractor pulls begin Wednesday with the Garden Tractor Pull for kids and adults at 6 p.m. Thursday, the Lightweight Tractor Pull begins at noon, and the Middleweight Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. The  Adams County Only Heavyweight Tractor Pull is scheduled for 11 a.m.  on Friday, and the Miniature Horse Pull, Draft Horse Pull, and Pony Pull are at 5 p.m. The Open Tractor Pull will be Saturday at 9 a.m.
Musical venues begin Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. with the North  Adams High School Band Concert on the center stage.
Mama Tam’s Blues Band with David James and Barbara Jean perform at 7 p.m. on Friday followed at 9 p.m. by Hot Rod and the Fast Lane.
Performances will continue throughout the day on Saturday beginning  with Randy Copas and the The Fugitives at noon, the  Church 180 Praise Group at 4 p.m., Mark Tolle at 5 p.m., the Blood Bought Trio at 6 p.m., and at 9 p.m. up-and- coming country singer David Tucker will take to the stage.
The Good Time Cloggers will return for several performances throughout the four-day festival, and locals  can get in on the entertainment when the “North Adams Has Talent” competition begins Thursday at 3 p.m. on  the center stage. Honey Hush will perform Saturday  evening at 7:30 p.m.
Games in the Park, for young people 16 and under, begin at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender