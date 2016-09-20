Seaman Fall Festival begins Wednesday, runs through Saturday

Adams County’s oldest festival offers a full slate of entertainment and fun –

Story by Patricia Beech –

Photo by Mark Carpenter –

The Adams County festival season continues this week with the opening of the Seaman Fall Festival Street Fair on Wednesday evening.

The 103-year old festival that celebrates farming and farming families in Adams County will, throughout the weekend, host several tractor pulls, as well as musical and entertainment venues, contests, competitions, parades, and pageants.

The festival’s pageantry begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. with the crowning of the Queen and her court. The Little Miss and Mister Contest will be held Thursday at 6 p.m., and the Baby Contest at 3 p.m. Saturday, with per-registration from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the community building.

North Adams students will kick off the festival’s parades when they march in the always popular School Parade at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The Child and Pet Parade will follow at 7 p.m. that evening, and the Grand Parade will roll through the downtown area Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Tractor pulls begin Wednesday with the Garden Tractor Pull for kids and adults at 6 p.m. Thursday, the Lightweight Tractor Pull begins at noon, and the Middleweight Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. The Adams County Only Heavyweight Tractor Pull is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, and the Miniature Horse Pull, Draft Horse Pull, and Pony Pull are at 5 p.m. The Open Tractor Pull will be Saturday at 9 a.m.

Musical venues begin Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. with the North Adams High School Band Concert on the center stage.

Mama Tam’s Blues Band with David James and Barbara Jean perform at 7 p.m. on Friday followed at 9 p.m. by Hot Rod and the Fast Lane.

Performances will continue throughout the day on Saturday beginning with Randy Copas and the The Fugitives at noon, the Church 180 Praise Group at 4 p.m., Mark Tolle at 5 p.m., the Blood Bought Trio at 6 p.m., and at 9 p.m. up-and- coming country singer David Tucker will take to the stage.

The Good Time Cloggers will return for several performances throughout the four-day festival, and locals can get in on the entertainment when the “North Adams Has Talent” competition begins Thursday at 3 p.m. on the center stage. Honey Hush will perform Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m.

Games in the Park, for young people 16 and under, begin at 4 p.m. Saturday.