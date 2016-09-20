Lady Dragons get SHAC win, downing Fayetteville 3-1 Overcoming obstacles, Pennywitt etches his name in MHS record books Dragons take first day lead in SHAC Golf Tourney New drug treatment offers more hope for recovering addicts Ronnie G Nace Lucille Wright Lois M Bixler Time to change those soccer rules Senior Profile: Hannah Grimes ‘Cruising up and down the main drag all night long’ Community effort erects town clock S Bridge to be replaced on Graces Run Road Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Lady Dragons break ACCC course record Dragons roll in county gridiron battle Down to last play, Hounds fall in heartbreaker I never won, but those lawn games were special times Donnie Austin Shari R Hiltibran Bentonville hosts 40th Annual Harvest Festival West Union soccer teams sweep Williamsburg, St. Patrick “Rockin” the mats again Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Sylvester Mefford Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council Connect with Serpent Mound over Old Timer’s Days Guthrie to speak about pests and diseases in beekeeping Old Timers Days Festival Cornhole Tournament is this week Defender Bowl coming Thursday Bentonville Harvest Festival holds Toddler Pageants 40th Anniversary Bentonville Harvest Festival hosts Baby Show 9/11 Reminds Us That We Are All Americans Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners Bob Birchfield Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson Dragons take JV golf match Another rough night for Greyhounds, Notre Dame rolls to big win Remembering 9/11-15 years later Hughes honored at GABP Concussions and Youth Sports Roberta Newman to retire after more than 46 years at First State Bank Reaching out to the Baton Rouge flood victims Bentonville Harvest Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary Fire it up! Annual Jr. Fair BBQ cooks up another savory fare Lady Indians take down Whiteoak in four sets Senior Profile: Zack Best Greyhounds produce three winners at the 2016 Dragon Run Lady Hounds win in five sets at West Union Teresa Houdeshell Rosa Grooms Roy C Shiveley Mathew R Potts Staggs and Louiso to visit nation’s capital MLSD board members disagree on the merits of drug-testing students Law enforcement will target impaired drivers Labor Day weekend Figgins goal gives Devils a 1-0 win over West Union Lady Devils soccer rolls past West Union 9-1 Senior Profile: Madison Jenkins Boys golf season in full swing in county Winchester Homecoming Festival beats the heat and the storm I learned a lot from Rusty Verona McRoberts Lester Boldman Elsworth Cook Jr Harold L Applegate Governor Kasich honors Defender’s 150th anniversary ACRMC offers Language Interpretation Greyhounds stumble in opener, Green rushing attack leads to big win Notre Dame drops North Adams in straight sets SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin Lady Dragons win Friday match at ACCC Juanita Lee Annual Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday night Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview
Sports

Lady Dragons get SHAC win, downing Fayetteville 3-1

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
West Union’s Shannon Runyan, left, chases down the ball with Fayetteville players in pursuit during the Lady Dragons’ 3-1 win on Monday night.
West Union’s Shannon Runyan, left, chases down the ball with Fayetteville players in pursuit during the Lady Dragons’ 3-1 win on Monday night.

By Mark Carpenter –

It is said that there is a first time for everything and never was that more true than last Monday afternoon at Fayetteville High School.  On that afternoon, the West Union Lady Dragons set out to do something they had never done before on the soccer field, defeat the Lady Rockets.  Defeat the Lady Rockets they did as a strong all-around effort for the West Union girls resulted in a 3-1 win in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action.
“These girls of mine are a different breed,” said West Union head coach Kevin Hunter.  “They truly love the sport regardless of the score and regardless of how many show up, they love the game for the challenge and the struggle.  They love to engage their opponent and it is amazing to watch these teenagers lose and still be ecstatic about the small things.  I have always coached my players to celebrate every victory big or small and focus on the positive.”
There were no losses on Monday for the West Union, girls, only one of the biggest wins for their program in years.  Coach Hunter had to make some last-minute position changes before the game, but they all worked out for the best, especially his choice to put Elexis Caudill in the goal.  Caudill responded with a monster game, making 15 saves and allowing the lady Rockets just a single goal.
On offense, the Lady Dragons scored within the game’s first three minutes when some good ball movement left the ball on the foot of Caitlyn Cooper and she fired it home for the 1-0 advantage.
“The girls spend the next 77 minutes doing what they do best-playing as a team,” said Coach Hunter.
After Fayetteville tied the score, the game came down to the final six minutes, where the Lady Dragons took the lead when pressure forced the Fayetteville goalie away from her spot and Heidi Hunter took advantage with the goal that gave West Union the lead for good.
Just for good measure with less than five minutes to play, the Lady Dragons’ Anna Shupert made a run on goal and chipped the ball into the net over the diving keeper for the final score in a huge 3-1 win.  As the clock ticked down, the young West Union girls sensed what they had accomplished, and when time ran out, began a much-deserved celebration as they rushed the bench area.
After the game, Coach Hunter had high praise for all his players, mentioning the solid work of not only his three goal scorers, but complimenting the efforts of Madison Welch, Raegan Faulkner, Casey Biggs, Emilee Davis, Shannon Runyan, Macy Mullenix, Mikala Wolke, and Caitlyn Cooper.
“This is what it feels like to win when you work for it,” added Coach Hunter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender