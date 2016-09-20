Dragons still lead after two rounds of SHAC Golf, McCarty tops individual leader board

  • People's Defender
Written by Peoples Defender
They aren’t taking a break to do some bird watching on the golf course, but North Adams’ Patrick England, left, and West Union’s Craig Horton check out all the curves and angles before teeing off on hole 10 at Hilltop in the second round of the Boys SHAC Golf Tournament.
Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

The second round of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Golf Tournament was played on Sept. 15 again at the Hilltop Golf Course, and again it was the West Union Dragons controlling the course and extending their team lead from seven strokes after the first round to 18 strokes at the tourney’s halfway point.
The Dragons were again paced by the play of Elijah McCarty, who was the medalist for the second straight round, shooting a 2-over 37 in the second nine holes.  Right on McCarty’s tail were teammate Craig Horton and North Adams’ Noah Lung at 38, with Eastern Brown’s Jordan Johnson at 39.
Next on the individual list were a pair of Dragons who shot 42 in Tyler Fowler and Eli Fuller, a score also recorded by Ripley’ Dylan Phillips plus the North Adams duo of Patrick England and Bryant Lung.
Logan Hayslip of Manchester and Jacob Pell of West Union fired 43’s, along with Ripley teammates Scottie Ott and Brian Dunn.
The individual leader board at the halfway point still has McCarty at the top with his two-round total of 71, but lurking just four strokes behind is Horton at 75.  Noah Lung sits at 78, with Hayslip and Bryant Lung rounding out the top five, each sitting at 79.
Round Three of the Boys Tournament was played on Tuesday, Sept, 20 at Whiteoak Golf Course with the final and decisive round coming on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Buckeye Hills.
The top 15 individual golfers in the tournament will be honored by the SHAC as All-Conference performers.

 

