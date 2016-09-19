Ronnie G Nace

Ronnie Glen Nace, age 43 years of Williamsburg, Ohio, formally of Manchester, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital. Mr. Nace was born Jan. 19, 1973, the son of the late Willard and Helen (Perkins) Nace in West Union.

Survivors include one sister, Barbara Martin of Texas; two brothers, Randy Nace and Russchelle of Missouri and Willard Nace Jr. and Louis of Virginia; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

A graveside service will be held at the Manchester Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016 at 12:30 p.m. with Owen Applegate officiating. Visitation will be at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home on the same day from 10 a.m. to noon.

Memorials can be made to the Venture Production in memory of Ronnie.