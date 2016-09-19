Lucille Wright Lois M Bixler Time to change those soccer rules Senior Profile: Hannah Grimes ‘Cruising up and down the main drag all night long’ Community effort erects town clock S Bridge to be replaced on Graces Run Road Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Lady Dragons break ACCC course record Dragons roll in county gridiron battle Down to last play, Hounds fall in heartbreaker I never won, but those lawn games were special times Donnie Austin Shari R Hiltibran Bentonville hosts 40th Annual Harvest Festival West Union soccer teams sweep Williamsburg, St. Patrick “Rockin” the mats again Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Sylvester Mefford Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council Connect with Serpent Mound over Old Timer’s Days Guthrie to speak about pests and diseases in beekeeping Old Timers Days Festival Cornhole Tournament is this week Defender Bowl coming Thursday Bentonville Harvest Festival holds Toddler Pageants 40th Anniversary Bentonville Harvest Festival hosts Baby Show 9/11 Reminds Us That We Are All Americans Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners Bob Birchfield Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson Dragons take JV golf match Another rough night for Greyhounds, Notre Dame rolls to big win Remembering 9/11-15 years later Hughes honored at GABP Concussions and Youth Sports Roberta Newman to retire after more than 46 years at First State Bank Reaching out to the Baton Rouge flood victims Bentonville Harvest Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary Fire it up! Annual Jr. Fair BBQ cooks up another savory fare Lady Indians take down Whiteoak in four sets Senior Profile: Zack Best Greyhounds produce three winners at the 2016 Dragon Run Lady Hounds win in five sets at West Union Teresa Houdeshell Rosa Grooms Roy C Shiveley Mathew R Potts Staggs and Louiso to visit nation’s capital MLSD board members disagree on the merits of drug-testing students Law enforcement will target impaired drivers Labor Day weekend Figgins goal gives Devils a 1-0 win over West Union Lady Devils soccer rolls past West Union 9-1 Senior Profile: Madison Jenkins Boys golf season in full swing in county Winchester Homecoming Festival beats the heat and the storm I learned a lot from Rusty Verona McRoberts Lester Boldman Elsworth Cook Jr Harold L Applegate Governor Kasich honors Defender’s 150th anniversary ACRMC offers Language Interpretation Greyhounds stumble in opener, Green rushing attack leads to big win Notre Dame drops North Adams in straight sets SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin Lady Dragons win Friday match at ACCC Juanita Lee Annual Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday night Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving
Lucille Wright

Lucille Wright, age 79 years of West Union, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman.  Mrs. Wright was born Feb. 2, 1937, the daughter of the late Ivan and Myrtle (Donley) Ward in Moline, Illinois.
Survivors include two sons Ricky Bennington of Warner Robins, GA and Randy Wright of Bethel, OH. Five brothers Melvin Ward of Blue Creek, OH; Wayne Ward of West Union, OH; Douglas Ward of West Union, OH; Shannon Ward of Winchester, OH; Roger Ward of Winchester, OH.  Five sisters Frances Williams of Cedar Mills, OH; Barbara Harris of Mt. Enterprise, TX; Brenda Riddle of Vanceburg, KY; Bonnie Bradford of West Union, OH; Deborah McKenzie of Higginsport, OH; five grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday Sept. 21, 2016 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.  Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.  Visitation will be held at the Funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. the day of the funeral.

