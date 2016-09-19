Lucille Wright, age 79 years of West Union, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. Mrs. Wright was born Feb. 2, 1937, the daughter of the late Ivan and Myrtle (Donley) Ward in Moline, Illinois.

Survivors include two sons Ricky Bennington of Warner Robins, GA and Randy Wright of Bethel, OH. Five brothers Melvin Ward of Blue Creek, OH; Wayne Ward of West Union, OH; Douglas Ward of West Union, OH; Shannon Ward of Winchester, OH; Roger Ward of Winchester, OH. Five sisters Frances Williams of Cedar Mills, OH; Barbara Harris of Mt. Enterprise, TX; Brenda Riddle of Vanceburg, KY; Bonnie Bradford of West Union, OH; Deborah McKenzie of Higginsport, OH; five grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday Sept. 21, 2016 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. the day of the funeral.