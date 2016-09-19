Lois M Bixler

Lois Mae Bixler, age 87, of Greenville, Ohio, formerly of West Union, went home to be with the Lord at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 17, 2016 at the Hospice of Dark County Inpatient Unit in Greenville. She was born on March 23, 1929 in Piqua to the late Ernest Runner and Grace (Alexander) Runner. She married Harry Bixler Jr. on Aug. 21, 1948 in Greenville. He passed away on Jan. 30, 2013.

Lois is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Keith O’ Dell of West Union; one son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Vicki Bixler of Russellville; two sisters, Joann Nixon and Jean Runner, both of Greenville; five grandchildren, Jeff Bixler, Jeremey Bixler, Jennifer Derrick, Ashly Sharp, and Nathan Bixler; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

Lois graduated from Greenville High School in 1947. She was a member of the West Union Christian Church. She enjoyed crocheting and crafts. She worked as a receptionist for doctors and dentists in West Union for many years.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday Sept. 24,2016 at 2 p.m. at the Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home in Piqua with Rev. Fred Bernhard officiating. Burial will follow in Harris Creek Cemetery in Bradford. Friends may call from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday at the Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Friends may also call on Friday Sept. 23, 2016 from 6-8 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.. There will be an Order of the Eastern Star Service at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Brethren Home Retirement Community 750 Chestnut St. Greenville, OH 45331 or the Ohio Parkinson Foundation Southwest Region, Inc. 325 North Third Street, Fairborn, OH 45324.