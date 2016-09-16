Lady Dragons break ACCC course record

Focus now on SHAC Tournament –

Story by Mark Carpenter –

Photo by Jamie Puckett –

Friday, Sept. 9 turned out to be a record-breaking day for the West Union Lady Dragons golf team as they continued their dominant play in 2016.

Playing nine holes on the course at the Adams County Country Club, the Lady Dragons broke the course record for a team score as they shot a total of 164, topping the record formerly held by Peebles with 168.

Leading the way for the Lady Dragons was senior Mackenzie Smith, who fired a 38 for the nine holes, a score that included a 2 on her first hole of the day, one of her two birdies on the day. Next in line was sophomore Alex Clark shooting a 39, recording one birdie and three pars.

Lindsey Daniel was also on the course for West Union and recorded three pars on her way to carding a 43, while DeAnna Caraway came to the clubhouse with a 44. Lucy Kersey shot 48, Linda Lynch 59, and Madison Fulton 60 for the Lady Dragons.

Competing with the Lady Dragons on their record-setting day were the girls’ teams from Peebles, Eastern Brown, and Fairfield.

As they usually are, the Lady Indians were paced by the play of Savannah McCoy, who led her squad by shooting a 43 for the nine holes. Also for Peebles, Nicole Burns shot a 51, Jessica Newman a 58, Katie Setty a 77, and Shay Boldman a 79.

Eastern was paced by the duo of Payton Dorsey and Whitney Broughton, both of whom shot 45. Fairfield was led by a 46 from Rachel Shuler.

The heavily-favored West Union girls will be in action on Friday, Sept. 16 in the first round of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament, played at the Hilltop Golf course. The second and final round of the SHAC Tourney will take place on Sept. 23 at Buckeye Hills.