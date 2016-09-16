‘Cruising up and down the main drag all night long’ Community effort erects town clock S Bridge to be replaced on Graces Run Road Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Lady Dragons break ACCC course record Dragons roll in county gridiron battle Down to last play, Hounds fall in heartbreaker I never won, but those lawn games were special times Donnie Austin Shari R Hiltibran Bentonville hosts 40th Annual Harvest Festival West Union soccer teams sweep Williamsburg, St. Patrick “Rockin” the mats again Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Sylvester Mefford Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council Connect with Serpent Mound over Old Timer’s Days Guthrie to speak about pests and diseases in beekeeping Old Timers Days Festival Cornhole Tournament is this week Defender Bowl coming Thursday Bentonville Harvest Festival holds Toddler Pageants 40th Anniversary Bentonville Harvest Festival hosts Baby Show 9/11 Reminds Us That We Are All Americans Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners Bob Birchfield Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson Dragons take JV golf match Another rough night for Greyhounds, Notre Dame rolls to big win Remembering 9/11-15 years later Hughes honored at GABP Concussions and Youth Sports Roberta Newman to retire after more than 46 years at First State Bank Reaching out to the Baton Rouge flood victims Bentonville Harvest Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary Fire it up! Annual Jr. Fair BBQ cooks up another savory fare Lady Indians take down Whiteoak in four sets Senior Profile: Zack Best Greyhounds produce three winners at the 2016 Dragon Run Lady Hounds win in five sets at West Union Teresa Houdeshell Rosa Grooms Roy C Shiveley Mathew R Potts Staggs and Louiso to visit nation’s capital MLSD board members disagree on the merits of drug-testing students Law enforcement will target impaired drivers Labor Day weekend Figgins goal gives Devils a 1-0 win over West Union Lady Devils soccer rolls past West Union 9-1 Senior Profile: Madison Jenkins Boys golf season in full swing in county Winchester Homecoming Festival beats the heat and the storm I learned a lot from Rusty Verona McRoberts Lester Boldman Elsworth Cook Jr Harold L Applegate Governor Kasich honors Defender’s 150th anniversary ACRMC offers Language Interpretation Greyhounds stumble in opener, Green rushing attack leads to big win Notre Dame drops North Adams in straight sets SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin Lady Dragons win Friday match at ACCC Juanita Lee Annual Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday night Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving Fultons celebrate 50 years of marriage Winchester Homecoming launches county festival season Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match
‘Cruising up and down the main drag all night long’

rewindcruise
Hundreds turn out Saturday night in P-Town ‘with no particular place to go’ –

By Patricia Beech –

Most Saturday nights in Peebles are a laid-back affair. The town is still, and Main Street is empty but for the occasional car pulling up to one of the town’s two pizza parlors.
But last Saturday night the downtown area was just a camera crew shy of full-on American Graffiti – cars bumper to bumper, music pouring out of open windows, horns honking, and people waving and laughing as they looped the main drag from Ogden’s Dairy Bar to the parking lot where Top-Jo Dairy Bar once stood. More than a hundred cars, trucks, and jeeps cruised the route from the north to the south side of town  and back again.  As Meatloaf once put it, “Cruising up and down the main drag all night long.”
It all started with a single Facebook post: “Thinking about  having an 80’s Style Cruise-In just like back in the day when everyone from all over used to come to Peebles to cruise. Let me know what your  thoughts are on this, and if you want to do it. Spread the word and let’s take a trip back in time for a night.”
The 80’s style cruising event was the brain-child of Peebles resident R.D. Malcom, who says he came up with the idea after a friend complained that the town was dead. “I thought about it for a couple  days then put the idea of cruising on Facebook to see how people would  respond and it just exploded everybody was like, ‘lets do it’!”
You’d have to explain it to anyone under 30. Cruising?  What’s the point? But for those who grew up in small towns across  America between the 1950’s and 1990’s, cruising was how you spent your weekends. It wasn’t just a pastime, it was a rite of passage. For  teenagers, it represented a coveted status. You got your driver’s  license and officially became a member of the cruising culture. Even  if you had to drive your parent’s car it was your first real taste of  freedom, and it was the center of your social life.
But, Saturday night’s cruise-in wasn’t a coming of age event. It  was a blast from the past for the town’s cruising alumni and their  families – without benefit of a DeLorean.
“We had people of all ages,” Malcom said, “So next year I’m changing  the name to Cruise Fest to cover all the age groups.”
Support for the idea of an annual cruise-in was  multi-generational and unanimous.
PHS Senior Jessica Sowards posted on Facebook, “Tonight was such an  awesome experience for me. Glad I got to participate. Definitely  should do this more often. Thanks RD for setting up such a great event”
1980’s PHS graduate Tanya Evans posted, “It was a blast. Great evening, can’t wait to have another one soon.”
From the 1970’s Randy Franklin posted, “Really nice seeing the community spirit. Next one needs to be 70’s style.”
1960’s graduate Eva Hodge, posted, “I think that was awesome, you  should at least make it a monthly Cruise-in.”
Cruising alumni now living out-of-state followed the event live on Facebook.
“We had one guy who came all the way from Tennessee, and a lot of my  friends who live out of state couldn’t make it, but they plan on being  here next year,” said Malcom. “We’ve already set the date – Sept. 9,  2017, the second Saturday of the month, so it’ll be the like the last bash of summer before fall starts, and I expect the second turn out to  be a lot bigger than the first.”
Malcom queued up seven hours of 80’s rock music for the event on his radio station 88.5 WBUZ – The Buzz, and the cruisers listened in sync as they rode the main drag. He also got local businesses involved in the event.
“I asked Ogden’s Main Street Dairy Bar to stay open a little  longer, and they sold out of their burgers within two hours,” he said.  “It was good for the community and for the  businesses – the dairy  bar, the gas station, and the pizza places all made money.”
Inevitably, the nostalgic event raised an obvious question –  Should cruising make a comeback? In a small town where there’s little  else to do, isn’t cruising a safer past time for young people than going to parties or driving to distant events? It may be difficult for  young people to imagine the simple joy of driving in circles for  hours, especially when the alternative is cruising cyberspace where gathering places exist at their fingertips in the pixels of their cell phones.
Who knows? Saturday night might have given them a taste of  what they’re missing.

