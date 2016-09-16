‘Cruising up and down the main drag all night long’ Community effort erects town clock S Bridge to be replaced on Graces Run Road Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Lady Dragons break ACCC course record Dragons roll in county gridiron battle Down to last play, Hounds fall in heartbreaker I never won, but those lawn games were special times Donnie Austin Shari R Hiltibran Bentonville hosts 40th Annual Harvest Festival West Union soccer teams sweep Williamsburg, St. Patrick “Rockin” the mats again Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Sylvester Mefford Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council Connect with Serpent Mound over Old Timer’s Days Guthrie to speak about pests and diseases in beekeeping Old Timers Days Festival Cornhole Tournament is this week Defender Bowl coming Thursday Bentonville Harvest Festival holds Toddler Pageants 40th Anniversary Bentonville Harvest Festival hosts Baby Show 9/11 Reminds Us That We Are All Americans Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners Bob Birchfield Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson Dragons take JV golf match Another rough night for Greyhounds, Notre Dame rolls to big win Remembering 9/11-15 years later Hughes honored at GABP Concussions and Youth Sports Roberta Newman to retire after more than 46 years at First State Bank Reaching out to the Baton Rouge flood victims Bentonville Harvest Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary Fire it up! Annual Jr. Fair BBQ cooks up another savory fare Lady Indians take down Whiteoak in four sets Senior Profile: Zack Best Greyhounds produce three winners at the 2016 Dragon Run Lady Hounds win in five sets at West Union Teresa Houdeshell Rosa Grooms Roy C Shiveley Mathew R Potts Staggs and Louiso to visit nation’s capital MLSD board members disagree on the merits of drug-testing students Law enforcement will target impaired drivers Labor Day weekend Figgins goal gives Devils a 1-0 win over West Union Lady Devils soccer rolls past West Union 9-1 Senior Profile: Madison Jenkins Boys golf season in full swing in county Winchester Homecoming Festival beats the heat and the storm I learned a lot from Rusty Verona McRoberts Lester Boldman Elsworth Cook Jr Harold L Applegate Governor Kasich honors Defender’s 150th anniversary ACRMC offers Language Interpretation Greyhounds stumble in opener, Green rushing attack leads to big win Notre Dame drops North Adams in straight sets SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin Lady Dragons win Friday match at ACCC Juanita Lee Annual Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday night Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving Fultons celebrate 50 years of marriage Winchester Homecoming launches county festival season Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match
News

Community effort erects town clock

About

Written by Peoples Defender

Local business organization helps fulfill one woman's wish to give her home town a lasting legacy –

Story and photo by Patricia Beech –

Peebles has a new town clock.
Standing on the corner of Main and Vine Streets, the black 12′ Howard Replica pole clock has become the focal point of the town’s village green. The clock’s installation marks the culmination of a  year-long fund raising effort by members of the Peebles Area Business Association (PABA).
Spearheaded by the organization’s Secretary, Sharon Malcom, PABA began winding up their clock drive in July 2015.
“It was Sharon’s dream and her vision to have this clock as a lasting legacy for the town” said PABA member, Sis McCoy.
McCoy said that after Malcom suffered a severe stroke in January 2016, the members of PABA were determined to make her vision a reality: “Sharon worked so hard to get this clock, we knew we had to  finish the job for her and the town.”
The $13,000 two-face clock was built by the Verdin Company in Cincinnati, the oldest bell and clock makers in America.
PABA members donated $4,000 to the clock fund and the local community raised an additional $6,000 through individual  contributions. A final contribution of $3,000 by the Hanson Aggregates  Company topped off the drive and the clock was delivered to the town in early August. Local contractor Lonnie Ward donated time and  materials to erect the clock, and Steve Ryan of Ryan’s Monuments donated a black granite plaque that will be affixed to the clock’s base.
Since the group’s formation in 1989, PABA members have worked to serve the interests of the Peebles community. In addition to  sponsoring the annual Hometown Christmas celebration, they purchased  the town’s live Christmas tree, the Nativity scene, and the holiday  street decorations. They also provided the wooden barrels on Main Street that hold flowers through the spring and summer months.
PABA member Jack McCoy says the organization is a tool that  brings businesses and community members together in common purpose.
“PABA provides a point of reference which allows businesses and  community members to be supportive of civic activities in a joint way,” he said. “We’re always looking for ways to expand and be a  benefit to the area.”
While the organization’s members soldier on they admit that Secretary Malcom’s absence has been a blow to the group, “Sharon was  always at the hub of the organization,” said Jack McCoy. “She was always coordinating and communicating and networking with people who had an interest in the area she would engage with them, take the time to meet  with them, and be supportive of their interests.”
The organization, which currently has 37 members, is working to increase their membership numbers.
“Membership isn’t limited to just Peebles proper, but includes  the entire Peebles area,” explains McCoy. “We are trying to encourage and be supportive of businesses and individuals by providing a format where they can voice their concerns, or needs, or prospects.”
Anyone interested in joining PABA should contact the  organization’s Treasurer, Larry Shaw at 123 North Main St. Peebles, or call 587-3507.

