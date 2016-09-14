West Union soccer teams sweep Williamsburg, St. Patrick

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

It was a highly successful day on the pitch on Sept. 7 for the West Union boys and girls soccer squads as they went out of conference and welcomed teams from Williamsburg High School and St. Patrick High School.. It was a clean sweep for the Dragons as their boys blanked the Wildcats 6-0, while the West Union girls picked up their first win of 2016, getting past the Lady Saints 3-2.

The boys took the field first and it was the Dragons racing out to a 3-0 halftime advantage, then picked up three more in the second half to roll to a 6-0 triumph. It was a huge offensive day for senior Janson Kramer as he found the back of the net four times for scores. The other two West Union goals came from fellow seniors Ethan Thompson and Tyler Swearingen.

“Had it not been for my teammates, I wouldn’t have had so many opportunities to score,” said the ever-so-humble Kramer.

“Our defense worked hard and communicated well tonight,”said West Union coach Kevin Hunter. “Our keepers Nathan Greene and Colt Parker got the shutout and all our goals were part of our seniors’ ability to communicate and share the ball with their teammates. With several injuries and players out, I had to do a lot of shifting around and we even had to play down at times.”

In the girls contest, the Lady Dragons grabbed a 2-0 halftime lead behind goals from Heidi Hunter and Mikala Wolke. St. Patrick got the first score of the second half but West Union answered when a nice crossing pass from Hunter found teammate Emilee Davis and Davis knocked it home to make it 3-1. The Lady Saints got their second goal of the game on a penalty kick and with darkness setting in, the West Union defense held firm and kept St. Pat out of the net to claim their first win by the final score of 3-2.

“These girls continue to impress me with their work ethic,” said Coach Hunter. “With no one on the bench once again the girls were faced with playing a solid 80 minutes each and tonight their hard work paid off in the form of a win.”

Fans wanting to see the West Union squads in action can catch them tonight (Sept. 14) as they host the Mason County Royals and Lady Royals. On Friday, the Dragons are again at home with the monumental task of facing the two unbeaten teams from Lynchburg High School.