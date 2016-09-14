Bentonville hosts 40th Annual Harvest Festival West Union soccer teams sweep Williamsburg, St. Patrick “Rockin” the mats again Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Sylvester Mefford Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council Connect with Serpent Mound over Old Timer’s Days Guthrie to speak about pests and diseases in beekeeping Old Timers Days Festival Cornhole Tournament is this week Defender Bowl coming Thursday Bentonville Harvest Festival holds Toddler Pageants 40th Anniversary Bentonville Harvest Festival hosts Baby Show 9/11 Reminds Us That We Are All Americans Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners Bob Birchfield Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson Dragons take JV golf match Another rough night for Greyhounds, Notre Dame rolls to big win Remembering 9/11-15 years later Hughes honored at GABP Concussions and Youth Sports Roberta Newman to retire after more than 46 years at First State Bank Reaching out to the Baton Rouge flood victims Bentonville Harvest Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary Fire it up! Annual Jr. Fair BBQ cooks up another savory fare Lady Indians take down Whiteoak in four sets Senior Profile: Zack Best Greyhounds produce three winners at the 2016 Dragon Run Lady Hounds win in five sets at West Union Teresa Houdeshell Rosa Grooms Roy C Shiveley Mathew R Potts Staggs and Louiso to visit nation’s capital MLSD board members disagree on the merits of drug-testing students Law enforcement will target impaired drivers Labor Day weekend Figgins goal gives Devils a 1-0 win over West Union Lady Devils soccer rolls past West Union 9-1 Senior Profile: Madison Jenkins Boys golf season in full swing in county Winchester Homecoming Festival beats the heat and the storm I learned a lot from Rusty Verona McRoberts Lester Boldman Elsworth Cook Jr Harold L Applegate Governor Kasich honors Defender’s 150th anniversary ACRMC offers Language Interpretation Greyhounds stumble in opener, Green rushing attack leads to big win Notre Dame drops North Adams in straight sets SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin Lady Dragons win Friday match at ACCC Juanita Lee Annual Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday night Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving Fultons celebrate 50 years of marriage Winchester Homecoming launches county festival season Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge SHAC holds 2016 Soccer Preview Kaiden Spratt Steve Gibson Margaret J Lute Joshua D Grooms Priscilla Nixon Lady Devils on hunt for another gold ball Donald E Shiveley Mary S McDaniel
Sports

West Union soccer teams sweep Williamsburg, St. Patrick

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Last Wednesday night was a memorable one for West Union senior Janson Kramer, who scored four goals as his team blanked the Williamsburg Wildcats 6-0.
Last Wednesday night was a memorable one for West Union senior Janson Kramer, who scored four goals as his team blanked the Williamsburg Wildcats 6-0.

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

It was a highly successful day on the pitch on Sept. 7 for the West Union boys and girls soccer squads as they went out of conference and welcomed  teams from Williamsburg High School and St. Patrick High School..  It was a clean sweep for the Dragons as their boys blanked the Wildcats 6-0, while the West Union girls picked up their first win of 2016, getting past the Lady Saints 3-2.
The boys took the field first and it was the Dragons  racing out to a 3-0 halftime advantage, then picked up three more in the second half to roll to a 6-0 triumph.  It was a huge offensive day for senior Janson Kramer as he found the back of the net four times for scores.  The other two West Union goals came from fellow seniors Ethan Thompson and Tyler Swearingen.
“Had it not been for my teammates, I wouldn’t have had so many opportunities to score,” said the ever-so-humble Kramer.
“Our defense worked hard and communicated well tonight,”said West Union coach Kevin Hunter.  “Our keepers Nathan Greene and Colt Parker got the shutout and all our goals were part of our seniors’ ability to communicate and share the ball with their teammates.  With several injuries and players out, I had to do a lot of shifting around and we even had to play down at times.”
In the girls contest, the Lady Dragons grabbed a 2-0 halftime lead behind goals from Heidi Hunter and Mikala Wolke.  St. Patrick got the first score of the second half but West Union answered when a nice crossing pass from Hunter found teammate Emilee Davis and Davis knocked it home to make it 3-1.  The Lady Saints got their second goal of the game on a penalty kick and with darkness setting in, the West Union defense held firm and kept St. Pat out of the net to claim their first win by the final score of 3-2.
“These girls continue to impress me with their work ethic,” said Coach Hunter.  “With no one on the bench once again the girls were faced with playing a solid 80 minutes each and tonight their hard work paid off in the form of a win.”
Fans wanting to see the West Union squads in action can catch them tonight (Sept. 14) as they host the Mason County Royals and Lady Royals.  On Friday, the Dragons are again at home with the monumental task of facing the two unbeaten teams from Lynchburg High School.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender