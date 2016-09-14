Shari R Hiltibran

Shari Rae Hiltibran, 59, of West Union, formerly of Springfield, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2016 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union.

She was born March 9, 1957 in Springfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Hiltibran, and parents, Richard Allen Evelsizor and Ruth Ann (Jones) Evelsizor.

She is survived by one daughter, Leslie Michelle Walters of Chillicothe; one son, Christopher Allen Evelsizor of Phoenix, Arizona; one sister, Kristi Ruth Evelsizor of St. Johns, Arizona and one brother, Kelvin Evelsizor of Springfield.

She was a former nurse’s aide and home health aide for 10 years, and was employed at Family Nursing Services in Chillicothe and other nursing centers in Ohio.

She was a former candy striper at Community Hospital in Springfield.

She attended a Christian Community Church in Springfield. She was a 1975 Graduate of Southeastern High School and attended the Clark Technical J.V.S. in Springfield.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association of Ohio,

Southwest Region, 4050 Executive Park Drive, Suite 402, Cincinnati, Ohio 45241

Mrs. Hiltibran will be cremated.

The inurnment will be at West Union Village Cemetery at a later date.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.