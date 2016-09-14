Shari R Hiltibran Bentonville hosts 40th Annual Harvest Festival West Union soccer teams sweep Williamsburg, St. Patrick “Rockin” the mats again Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Sylvester Mefford Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council Connect with Serpent Mound over Old Timer’s Days Guthrie to speak about pests and diseases in beekeeping Old Timers Days Festival Cornhole Tournament is this week Defender Bowl coming Thursday Bentonville Harvest Festival holds Toddler Pageants 40th Anniversary Bentonville Harvest Festival hosts Baby Show 9/11 Reminds Us That We Are All Americans Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners Bob Birchfield Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson Dragons take JV golf match Another rough night for Greyhounds, Notre Dame rolls to big win Remembering 9/11-15 years later Hughes honored at GABP Concussions and Youth Sports Roberta Newman to retire after more than 46 years at First State Bank Reaching out to the Baton Rouge flood victims Bentonville Harvest Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary Fire it up! Annual Jr. Fair BBQ cooks up another savory fare Lady Indians take down Whiteoak in four sets Senior Profile: Zack Best Greyhounds produce three winners at the 2016 Dragon Run Lady Hounds win in five sets at West Union Teresa Houdeshell Rosa Grooms Roy C Shiveley Mathew R Potts Staggs and Louiso to visit nation’s capital MLSD board members disagree on the merits of drug-testing students Law enforcement will target impaired drivers Labor Day weekend Figgins goal gives Devils a 1-0 win over West Union Lady Devils soccer rolls past West Union 9-1 Senior Profile: Madison Jenkins Boys golf season in full swing in county Winchester Homecoming Festival beats the heat and the storm I learned a lot from Rusty Verona McRoberts Lester Boldman Elsworth Cook Jr Harold L Applegate Governor Kasich honors Defender’s 150th anniversary ACRMC offers Language Interpretation Greyhounds stumble in opener, Green rushing attack leads to big win Notre Dame drops North Adams in straight sets SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin Lady Dragons win Friday match at ACCC Juanita Lee Annual Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday night Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving Fultons celebrate 50 years of marriage Winchester Homecoming launches county festival season Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge SHAC holds 2016 Soccer Preview Kaiden Spratt Steve Gibson Margaret J Lute Joshua D Grooms Priscilla Nixon Lady Devils on hunt for another gold ball Donald E Shiveley
Bentonville hosts 40th Annual Harvest Festival

Miss Gabi Lainhart, a student at Manchester High School, was the 2016 Bentonville Harvest Festival Queen.
Festival theme was ‘Celebrating 40 Years’ –

Story and photo by Patricia Beech –

The 40th Bentonville Harvest Festival kicked off last Friday evening with Miss Kendra Lucas singing the National Anthem and the Reverend  Justin Greenlee blessing the occasion with a prayer. Colors were  presented by the Manchester Veterans Organization.

Residents gathered in the old Bentonville school gymnasium where Miss Gabi Lainhart was crowned Queen of the 2016 festival. Jayven Day was named Little Toddler Mister, Chloe Maynard was chosen as Little Toddler Miss, Zaylee McClannahan Second Place; Kiah Bayless Third Place;  Little Mister was Gavin Rowe, Bentley Zinn Second place, Josef Begley and Traevyn Hilderbrand Third Place; Little Miss was Jadelynn Conley, Second place Vacilya Begley, Third Place Ashlyn Fitzgerald; and Zoey Fuchs was chosen as the Festival Princess.

Jade West and Alvy Unger were the winners of Friday night’s  Cornhole Tournament.

Saturday morning’s Baby Contest winners included: Boys 0-6  months – Devin Reeves; Girls 0-6 months First Place- Bexleigh, Second Place- Scarlett Faye Lovejoy, Third Place- Adalyn Fitzgerald; Boys 6-12 months Joseph  Taylor; Girls 6-12 months First Place Lindsay Grooms, Second Place Maelyn Irwin, Third Place-  Kenslee Lehr; Boys 1 year-old Wyatt Kirk; Girls 1 year old First Place Zaelei  Croghan, Second Place Anna Donahue; Third Place Paislee Warrington; Boys 2 years old  Draeton Sizemore; and Girls 2 years old First Place La’Vaya Stevens, Second Place-Paisley Grooms, and Third Place- Chellie Maynard.

Throughout the day visitors scrambled to win prizes in the festival’s “Who has it or who knows it?” game. Children participated  in games and activities sponsored by the ROCK organization including  Face Painting, Watermelon Eating Contest, Free Shaved Ice, Bounce House fun, and the Dizzy Bat Race.

Hungry festival-goers could choose between a fare of Beans and Cornbread, Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches and hot dogs.

A car show, a pet show, and a beard contest were more of the entertainments featured throughout the day.  The Grand Parade began at 2:30 p.m. Grand Marshal Barbara Davis  ed the procession of royalty, fire trucks, tractors, cars, ponies,  nd politicians past onlookers on either side of Highway 41.

