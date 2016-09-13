Sylvester Mefford, 79, of Seaman, passed away Sept. 9, 2016. He was born on Oct. 30, 1936 in Lou Ellen, Ky. to Leamon and Beatrice Mefford.

Sylvester retired from Olinger Distributers in 1998 after 30 years plus of working for them. He loved the outdoors, mowing his grass, spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Sylvester is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Jean Mefford; children and their spouses, Danny (Patricia) Hensley, Darlene (Rick) Allgood, Teresa Mefford, Charlene (Andrew) Gomez, Ronald Mefford, Sandra (Billy) Hale, Leamon Mefford, Vernon (Summer) Mefford, and John Mefford; siblings, Mildred Campbell, Ronnie (Cathy) Mefford, Billy Ray (JoAnn) Mefford, Kenny (Judy) Mefford, Wanda Sue Rector, Roger (Rosie) Mefford, and Betty Lou (Bob) Burgett; 27 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Sylvester in death are his parents, daughter Ellen Mefford, and siblings John D. Mefford, Barbara Jean Mefford, and Jayce Fay Mefford.

Visitation was held from 4- 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016 at the Newcomer Funeral Home, 925 East Hanna Ave., Indianapolis, Ind.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 at the funeral home. Burial followed in Forest Lawn Memory Garden in Greenwood.