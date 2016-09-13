Old Timers Days Festival Cornhole Tournament is this week

Old Timers Days Cornhole Tournament takes place on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at 5 p.m. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. at McCoy Park by the shelter house and is $20 per team. There are two age groups: 12-17 years and 18 and over. 1st and 2nd place receive cash prizes based on entries and trophies will be awarded. The games will be double elimination and judges’ decisions are final. For more information contact, Caleb Palmer at 937-587-3749.