Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council

Two Adams County 4-H teens were recently selected to serve as members of the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council. They are Molly Bauman of Otway, and Jordan Crum from Peebles. The Teen Leadership Council is a statewide group of 4-H teens and young 4-H alumni that provides a youth stakeholder perspective in the planning, implementation, and evaluation of Ohio 4-H programming. In this process, council members develop knowledge, skills, attitudes, and aspirations needed for future success.

Council members share advice and recommendations to 4-H professionals in order to improve, strengthen, and expand the Ohio 4-H program, make recommendations regarding opportunities for Ohio 4-H teen programming, and serve as a sounding board for Ohio 4-H program direction. In addition, members assist with program implementation at statewide events such as the Ohio 4-H Conference and the Ohio State Fair. They also promote 4-H programs to peer and adult groups across Ohio.

Bauman is a student in the engineering program at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center. She is also a student with College Credit Plus at Southern State Community College. She is a member of the Buckeye Barn Busters 4-H Club and the Adams County 4-H Junior Leaders Club. She also serves as secretary of the Adams County Junior Fair Board. Bauman is the daughter of Kent and Joy Bauman, Otway.

Crum is a senior at Peebles High School. She is a member of the Good Better Best 4-H Club and Peebles FFA. She is a member of the Adams County Junior Fair Board. Crum served as an ambassador with the Ohio Farm Bureau at the 2016 Ohio State Fair. She is the daughter of Angela and Jamie Crum.

Both Bauman and Crum will serve on the Teen Leadership Council for a one-year term that began on Sept. 1. They will attend orientation and training sessions at Ohio State in the coming weeks. They will be actively involved in planning and implementing upcoming events such as the Ohio 4-H Conference, which will be held in Columbus in March.