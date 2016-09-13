“Rockin” the mats again Senior Profile: Brittany Caldwell Sylvester Mefford Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council Connect with Serpent Mound over Old Timer’s Days Guthrie to speak about pests and diseases in beekeeping Old Timers Days Festival Cornhole Tournament is this week Defender Bowl coming Thursday Bentonville Harvest Festival holds Toddler Pageants 40th Anniversary Bentonville Harvest Festival hosts Baby Show 9/11 Reminds Us That We Are All Americans Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners Bob Birchfield Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson Dragons take JV golf match Another rough night for Greyhounds, Notre Dame rolls to big win Remembering 9/11-15 years later Hughes honored at GABP Concussions and Youth Sports Roberta Newman to retire after more than 46 years at First State Bank Reaching out to the Baton Rouge flood victims Bentonville Harvest Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary Fire it up! Annual Jr. Fair BBQ cooks up another savory fare Lady Indians take down Whiteoak in four sets Senior Profile: Zack Best Greyhounds produce three winners at the 2016 Dragon Run Lady Hounds win in five sets at West Union Teresa Houdeshell Rosa Grooms Roy C Shiveley Mathew R Potts Staggs and Louiso to visit nation’s capital MLSD board members disagree on the merits of drug-testing students Law enforcement will target impaired drivers Labor Day weekend Figgins goal gives Devils a 1-0 win over West Union Lady Devils soccer rolls past West Union 9-1 Senior Profile: Madison Jenkins Boys golf season in full swing in county Winchester Homecoming Festival beats the heat and the storm I learned a lot from Rusty Verona McRoberts Lester Boldman Elsworth Cook Jr Harold L Applegate Governor Kasich honors Defender’s 150th anniversary ACRMC offers Language Interpretation Greyhounds stumble in opener, Green rushing attack leads to big win Notre Dame drops North Adams in straight sets SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin Lady Dragons win Friday match at ACCC Juanita Lee Annual Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday night Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving Fultons celebrate 50 years of marriage Winchester Homecoming launches county festival season Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge SHAC holds 2016 Soccer Preview Kaiden Spratt Steve Gibson Margaret J Lute Joshua D Grooms Priscilla Nixon Lady Devils on hunt for another gold ball Donald E Shiveley Mary S McDaniel Wayne Austin Roy L Grooms
Local teens selected to State 4-H Teen Leadership Council

Written by Peoples Defender

mollyandjordan-tlcTwo Adams County 4-H teens were recently selected to serve as members of the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council. They are Molly Bauman of Otway, and Jordan Crum from Peebles. The Teen Leadership Council is a statewide group of 4-H teens and young 4-H alumni that provides a youth stakeholder perspective in the planning, implementation, and evaluation of Ohio 4-H programming. In this process, council members develop knowledge, skills, attitudes, and aspirations needed for future success.
Council members share advice and recommendations to 4-H professionals in order to improve, strengthen, and expand the Ohio 4-H program, make recommendations regarding opportunities for Ohio 4-H teen programming, and serve as a sounding board for Ohio 4-H program direction. In addition, members assist with program implementation at statewide events such as the Ohio 4-H Conference and the Ohio State Fair. They also promote 4-H programs to peer and adult groups across Ohio.
Bauman is a student in the engineering program at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center. She is also a student with College Credit Plus at Southern State Community College. She is a member of the Buckeye Barn Busters 4-H Club and the Adams County 4-H Junior Leaders Club. She also serves as secretary of the Adams County Junior Fair Board. Bauman is the daughter of Kent and Joy Bauman, Otway.
Crum is a senior at Peebles High School. She is a member of the Good Better Best 4-H Club and Peebles FFA. She is a member of the Adams County Junior Fair Board. Crum served as an ambassador with the Ohio Farm Bureau at the 2016 Ohio State Fair. She is the daughter of Angela and Jamie Crum.
Both Bauman and Crum will serve on the Teen Leadership Council for a one-year term that began on Sept. 1. They will attend orientation and training sessions at Ohio State in the coming weeks. They will be actively involved in planning and implementing upcoming events such as the Ohio 4-H Conference, which will be held in Columbus in March.

