Connect with Serpent Mound over Old Timer’s Days

In conjunction with Peebles Old Timers Days, Adams County residents will be treated to free parking while visiting Serpent Mound from Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 15- 18.

The Arc of Appalachia, who manages Serpent Mound on behalf of the Ohio History Connection, is waiving the parking fee to encourage local folks to come out and connect with Serpent Mound during this wonderful community event.

The Arc will also have a booth at Old Timer’s Days, open from 4- 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Serpent Mound staff and local volunteers will be asking about your Serpent Mound memories, answering questions you may have, and listening to your ideas for Serpent Mound.

Old artifacts will be on display at the booth, along with photos and literature about Serpent Mound and other ancient Native American sites in Ohio. There will also be information on the Arc of Appalachia and the preserves it has in and around Adams County. There are two sites currently open to the public and two more opening in 2017.

Tim Goodwin, Serpent Mound Park Manager, will be at the picnic shelter at the mound from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 to talk with visitors. He’ll answer any questions one-on-one, and share the park’s recent accomplishments and future dreams.