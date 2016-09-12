Defender Bowl coming Thursday

WUJH-MJH battle for coveted trophy –

By Mark Carpenter –

This Thursday night, Sept. 15, marks the biggest night for junior high football in Adams County as the annual People’s Defender Bowl returns.

This year’s Defender Bowl will be held at Manchester’s newly renovated Greyhound Stadium and will again match the junior high Greyhounds with the junior high squad of West Union Dragons.

The Dragons are the defending Defender Bowl champions after a 48-20 win in last year’s contest, so the Greyhounds will be looking to

recapture the sharp-looking trophy, sponsored and provided by The People’s Defender.

Kickoff for Thursday’s game is set for 5:30p.m. and look for a full report on the action only in the Sept. 21 issue of The People’s Defender.