News Bentonville Harvest Festival holds Toddler Pageants About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender September 12, 2016 Leave a comment Winners in the Little Miss Toddler contest were. from left, First Place- Chloie Maynard, Second Place-Zaylee McClanahan, and Third Place- Kiah Bayless. The winner in the Little Mister Toddler contest was Jayven Day. The winners in the Little Mister contest were, from left, Little Mister Gavin Rowe, Second Place- Bentley Zinn, Third Place (tie)- Josef Begley and Traevyn Hilderbrand. The winners in the Little Miss contest were, from left, Little Miss Jadelynn Conley, Second Place- Vacilya Begley, and Third Place- Ashlyn Fitzgerald. The winners in the Harvest Festival Princess contest were, from left, Princess Zoey Fuchs, Second Place- Alexa Rowe, and Third Place- Elayna Kingsolver.