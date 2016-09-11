News 40th Anniversary Bentonville Harvest Festival hosts Baby Show About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender September 11, 2016 Leave a comment In the Boys 0-6 Months category, the winner was Devin Reeves. In the Girls 0-6 Months category, the winners were, from left, First Place- Bexleigh Spires, Second Place- Scarlett Faye Lovejoy, and Third Place- Adalyn Fitzgerald. The winner in the Boys 6-12 Months category was Joseph Taylor IV. In the Girls 6-12 Months category, the winners were, from left, First Place- Lindsay Grooms, Second Place- Maelyn Irwin, and Third Place- Kenslee Lehr. The winner in the Boys 1-Year Old category was Wyatt Kirk. Winners in the Girls 1-Year Old category were, from left, First Place- Zaelei Croghan, Second Place- Anna Donahue, and Third Place- Paislee Warrington. The winner in the Boys 2-Year Old category was Draeton Sizemore. Winners in the Girls 2-Year Old category were, from left, First Place- La’Vaya Stevens, Second Place- Paisley Grooms, and Third Place- Chellie Maynard.