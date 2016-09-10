9/11 Reminds Us That We Are All Americans Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners Bob Birchfield Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson Dragons take JV golf match Another rough night for Greyhounds, Notre Dame rolls to big win Remembering 9/11-15 years later Hughes honored at GABP Concussions and Youth Sports Roberta Newman to retire after more than 46 years at First State Bank Reaching out to the Baton Rouge flood victims Bentonville Harvest Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary Fire it up! Annual Jr. Fair BBQ cooks up another savory fare Lady Indians take down Whiteoak in four sets Senior Profile: Zack Best Greyhounds produce three winners at the 2016 Dragon Run Lady Hounds win in five sets at West Union Teresa Houdeshell Rosa Grooms Roy C Shiveley Mathew R Potts Staggs and Louiso to visit nation’s capital MLSD board members disagree on the merits of drug-testing students Law enforcement will target impaired drivers Labor Day weekend Figgins goal gives Devils a 1-0 win over West Union Lady Devils soccer rolls past West Union 9-1 Senior Profile: Madison Jenkins Boys golf season in full swing in county Winchester Homecoming Festival beats the heat and the storm I learned a lot from Rusty Verona McRoberts Lester Boldman Elsworth Cook Jr Harold L Applegate Governor Kasich honors Defender’s 150th anniversary ACRMC offers Language Interpretation Greyhounds stumble in opener, Green rushing attack leads to big win Notre Dame drops North Adams in straight sets SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin Lady Dragons win Friday match at ACCC Juanita Lee Annual Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday night Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving Fultons celebrate 50 years of marriage Winchester Homecoming launches county festival season Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge SHAC holds 2016 Soccer Preview Kaiden Spratt Steve Gibson Margaret J Lute Joshua D Grooms Priscilla Nixon Lady Devils on hunt for another gold ball Donald E Shiveley Mary S McDaniel Wayne Austin Roy L Grooms SENIOR PROFILE: Maddie Toole County Cup again belongs to West Union, four Dragons are All-County golfers North Adams plays host to annual SHAC Volleyball Preview Night Lady Dragons top Eastern, two others in quad match Is there cause for concern? We peeked at a solar eclipse Defender celebrates 150th year of publication Junior Deputy Boot Camp promotes drug prevention Caraway colleagues say farewell Jayce CJ Bradford
9/11 Reminds Us That We Are All Americans

Written by Peoples Defender

brad_wenstrup_officialBy Congressman Brad Wenstrup –

Fifteen years ago today I was seeing patients in our clinic in Blue Ash, Ohio, on what seemed like a regular Tuesday morning.

Not long after my day had started, an assistant came back to my clinic area with bad news: a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City. At first, I just wondered how, or why. Probably a terrible and freak accident, I assumed. Not long after that, the she returned and told me that another plane had struck the Twin Towers. I remember staring at her in disbelief and saying: “This is no accident.”

We then watched in horror as reports also surfaced about an attack on the Pentagon and a planned attack on the U.S. Capitol Building that had been fatally diverted to Pennsylvania.

That was the day the world stopped turning, as Alan Jackson so rightly put it. The day we lost over 3,000 Americans to an ideology driven by hatred and violence. The day when diabolical evil created huge voids in our families and took first responders from our communities. The day that America, and the world, changed forever.

We’ll never forget that terrible day. We mustn’t forget that day.

But we also can’t afford to forget what happened in the days and weeks that followed.

On September 12, 2001, we as a nation woke up with a resolve to seek out this evil and destroy it, wherever it may lurk. We banded together, as generations of Americans before us had, to protect our country from those who sought to destroy it. We took the fight to our enemies and vowed to rid the world of their hateful and deadly ideology.

It was a time of mourning, but also of great unity, resilience, and determination.

It’s that unity and resilience and determination that we need now more than ever.

Fifteen years later, radical Islamic terrorism remains a serious threat to our national security. Overseas, the Middle East has become a vacuum of opportunity for groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda to grow and add to their ranks. Families are fleeing violence in Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq in one of the worst refugee crises we’ve ever seen.

What happens elsewhere matters. The enemies of freedom have resumed reaching American shores. So far in 2016, 26 people have been arrested in 13 states on terrorism-related charges. In Orlando, 49 Americans were killed in the worst terror attack on U.S. soil since 9/11.  Fourteen people were killed in San Bernardino. Authorities have uncovered 30 ISIS-linked plots to attack the West in the U.S. alone.

We’re engaged in a war between good and evil. If we’re to have any chance of winning it, we must remain united and committed to the fight. United we stand, divided we fall.

On this 15th anniversary of September 11, take time to honor those we lost and the families that continue to grieve. Pray for our men and women in uniform, many too young to remember that day, who risk their lives daily to ensure we don’t witness a similar attack in the future. They are, however, old enough to remember the four brave Americans killed in Benghazi on September 11, 2012. We remember them as well.

Together let’s renew that spirit of unity that we felt on September 12, 2001. Our American future is at stake.

