Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

ryanhendersonNAME: Ryan Henderson

SCHOOL: Manchester High School

PARENTS: Kenny and April Henderson

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Football, Track

FAVORITE SPORT: Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Just being able to participate in the sport that I love

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Getting up early

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Starting my first football game

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Logic

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Step Brothers”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Limitless

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: None

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Hanging out with my friends

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Steak and Shake

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Logic, because he gets paid to rap

FUTURE PLANS: To get a good-paying job

