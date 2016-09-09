Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Ryan Henderson
SCHOOL: Manchester High School
PARENTS: Kenny and April Henderson
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Football, Track
FAVORITE SPORT: Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Just being able to participate in the sport that I love
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Getting up early
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Starting my first football game
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Logic
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Step Brothers”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Limitless
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: None
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Hanging out with my friends
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Steak and Shake
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Logic, because he gets paid to rap
FUTURE PLANS: To get a good-paying job