Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners



WU also dominates All-County squad –

By Mark Carpenter –

After the boys’ golf teams had their moment in the sun last month, it was time for the girls’ teams to grab center stage as the three schools who have girls’ programs gathered at the Adams County Country Club on Friday, Sept.2 for the female version of the Adams County Cup.

A sunny and quite pleasant afternoon greeted the 22 golfers who took to the course for the Cup competition and the day belonged to the host team, the West Union Lady Dragons as they easily outdistanced North Adams and Peebles to send the trophy on to its spot in the WUHS trophy case.

Sophomore DeAnna Caraway led the way for the Lady Dragons and was the medalist as she carded a 40 for the nine hole tournament. Caraway was consistent on the day, only stumbling once with a 7 on hole number seven, but rebounding with a 4 on number eight and a three on number nine to take the top score for the tourney.

Also coming in strong for West Union were sophomore Alex Clark and senior Mackenzie Smith, who both shot 43 for the nine hole event. Hole number seven proved to be tough for both of these girls also, with Smith scoring a 9 and Clark a 5, but both recovered to tie for the day’s second best scores.

West Union’s Lindsey Daniel was next in line, shooting a 44 for the tournament, again only stumbling on hole eight, but as with her teammates, making a quick recovery. The Lady Dragons turned in combined team score of their top four golfers of 170.

WU”s Lindsey Daniel shot a 46, which wasn’t one of her team’s top four but good enough to place her on the All-County Team. A;so part of the Cup competition for West Union were Linda Lynch (66) and Madison Fulton (79).

Though her team didn’t fare well in the final standings, Peebles’ Savannah McCoy had an excellent afternoon on the course, finishing with a 46, good enough to earn her All-County honors. Also on the course for the Lady Indians were Nicole Burns (54), Jessica Newman (58), and Katie Setty (86).

For North Adams, the top golfer in the tourney was Caley Grooms, who carded a 49 over the nine hole span. Grooms was followed for the Lady Devils by Caitlin Young (54), Brooklyn Young (61), Erin Newman (68), and Lexie Bunn (77).

Besides the West Union girls winning the entire tourney, the top six golfers (because of ties) were named to the 2016 Adams County Cup All-County Team. Those six included Caraway, Clark, Smith, Daniel, and Kersey from the Lady Dragons, plus Peebles’ McCoy.

The girls’ squads in the county now prepare for the two-day Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament, which begins on Sept. 16 at Hilltop Golf Course and concludes one week later at Buckeye Hills. West Union will be a heavy favorite to capture that title, as teams will then move on to sectional competition on Sept. 27.