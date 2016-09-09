Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners Bob Birchfield Senior Profile: Ryan Henderson Dragons take JV golf match Another rough night for Greyhounds, Notre Dame rolls to big win Remembering 9/11-15 years later Hughes honored at GABP Concussions and Youth Sports Roberta Newman to retire after more than 46 years at First State Bank Reaching out to the Baton Rouge flood victims Bentonville Harvest Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary Fire it up! Annual Jr. Fair BBQ cooks up another savory fare Lady Indians take down Whiteoak in four sets Senior Profile: Zack Best Greyhounds produce three winners at the 2016 Dragon Run Lady Hounds win in five sets at West Union Teresa Houdeshell Rosa Grooms Roy C Shiveley Mathew R Potts Staggs and Louiso to visit nation’s capital MLSD board members disagree on the merits of drug-testing students Law enforcement will target impaired drivers Labor Day weekend Figgins goal gives Devils a 1-0 win over West Union Lady Devils soccer rolls past West Union 9-1 Senior Profile: Madison Jenkins Boys golf season in full swing in county Winchester Homecoming Festival beats the heat and the storm I learned a lot from Rusty Verona McRoberts Lester Boldman Elsworth Cook Jr Harold L Applegate Governor Kasich honors Defender’s 150th anniversary ACRMC offers Language Interpretation Greyhounds stumble in opener, Green rushing attack leads to big win Notre Dame drops North Adams in straight sets SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin Lady Dragons win Friday match at ACCC Juanita Lee Annual Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday night Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving Fultons celebrate 50 years of marriage Winchester Homecoming launches county festival season Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge SHAC holds 2016 Soccer Preview Kaiden Spratt Steve Gibson Margaret J Lute Joshua D Grooms Priscilla Nixon Lady Devils on hunt for another gold ball Donald E Shiveley Mary S McDaniel Wayne Austin Roy L Grooms SENIOR PROFILE: Maddie Toole County Cup again belongs to West Union, four Dragons are All-County golfers North Adams plays host to annual SHAC Volleyball Preview Night Lady Dragons top Eastern, two others in quad match Is there cause for concern? We peeked at a solar eclipse Defender celebrates 150th year of publication Junior Deputy Boot Camp promotes drug prevention Caraway colleagues say farewell Jayce CJ Bradford Jimmy L Miller
Sports

Lady Dragons are 2016 County Cup winners

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Here are your winners of the 2016 Girls Adams County Cup, the West Union Lady Dragons. From left, Coach Carl Schneider, DeAnna Caraway, Alex Clark, McKenzie Smith, Lindsey Daniel, Lucy Kersey, Linda Lynch, and Madison Fulton.
Here are your winners of the 2016 Girls Adams County Cup, the West Union Lady Dragons. From left, Coach Carl Schneider, DeAnna Caraway, Alex Clark, McKenzie Smith, Lindsey Daniel, Lucy Kersey, Linda Lynch, and Madison Fulton.


WU also dominates All-County squad –

By Mark Carpenter –

After the boys’ golf teams had their moment in the sun last month, it was time for the girls’ teams to grab center stage as the three schools who have girls’ programs gathered at the Adams County Country Club on Friday, Sept.2 for the female version of the Adams County Cup.
A sunny and quite pleasant afternoon greeted the 22 golfers who took to the course for the Cup competition and the day belonged to the host team, the West Union Lady Dragons as they easily outdistanced North Adams and Peebles to send the trophy on to its spot in the WUHS trophy case.
Sophomore DeAnna Caraway led the way for the Lady Dragons and was the medalist as she carded a 40 for the nine hole tournament.  Caraway was consistent on the day, only stumbling once with a 7 on hole number seven, but rebounding with a 4 on number eight and a three on number nine to take the top score for the tourney.
Also coming in strong for West Union were sophomore Alex Clark and senior Mackenzie Smith, who both shot 43 for the nine hole event.  Hole number seven proved to be tough for both of these girls also, with Smith scoring a 9 and Clark a 5, but both recovered to tie for the day’s second best scores.
West Union’s Lindsey Daniel was next in line, shooting a 44 for the tournament, again only stumbling on hole eight, but as with her teammates, making a quick recovery.  The Lady Dragons turned in  combined team score of their top four golfers of 170.

The 2016 Girls Adams County Cup All-County Team: From left, DeAnna Caraway (WUHS), Alex Clark (WUHS), Mackenzie Smith (WUHS), Lindsey Daniel (WUHS, Savannah McCoy (PHS), and Lucy Kersey (WUHS).
The 2016 Girls Adams County Cup All-County Team: From left, DeAnna Caraway (WUHS), Alex Clark (WUHS), Mackenzie Smith (WUHS), Lindsey Daniel (WUHS, Savannah McCoy (PHS), and Lucy Kersey (WUHS).

WU”s Lindsey Daniel shot a 46, which wasn’t one of her team’s top four but good enough to place her on the All-County Team.  A;so part of the Cup competition for West Union were Linda Lynch (66) and Madison Fulton (79).
Though her team didn’t fare well in the final standings, Peebles’ Savannah McCoy had an excellent afternoon on the course, finishing with a 46, good enough to earn her All-County honors.  Also on the course for the Lady Indians were Nicole Burns (54), Jessica Newman (58), and Katie Setty (86).
For North Adams, the top golfer in the tourney was Caley Grooms, who carded a 49 over the nine hole span.  Grooms was followed for the Lady Devils by Caitlin Young (54), Brooklyn Young (61), Erin Newman (68), and Lexie Bunn (77).
Besides the West Union girls winning the entire tourney, the top six golfers (because of ties) were named to the 2016 Adams County Cup All-County Team.  Those six included Caraway, Clark, Smith, Daniel, and Kersey from the Lady Dragons, plus Peebles’ McCoy.
The girls’ squads in the county now prepare for the two-day Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament, which begins on Sept. 16 at Hilltop Golf Course and concludes one week later at Buckeye Hills.  West Union will be a heavy favorite to capture that title, as teams will then move on to sectional competition on Sept. 27.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender