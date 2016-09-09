Hughes honored at GABP

Seaman veteran part of Military Appreciation Game –

By Mark Carpenter –

Usually seen at the Adams County Fair collecting the award for being the oldest man present, but 96-year old Seaman resident Tom Hughes got an award of a different kind on Friday, Sept. 2, this one courtesy of the Cincinnati Reds organization.

For the fifth time in the 2016 season, the Reds held what they call “Military Appreciation Night”, where the team honors veterans of past wars and last Friday Mr. Hughes was

one of 10 World War II veterans honored in pre-game ceremonies on the field. Besides the nice ovation from the crowd on hand, Hughes received a “Hometown Hero Certificate” for his service from Reds Chief Operating Officer Phil Castellini.

The certificate read: “In recognition of your service and with the gratitude of the Cincinnati Reds and Major League Baseball. We are honored to have you represent Reds Country while defending the freedoms of our nation. For that dedicated service and in recognition of your time served in the United States Armed Forces, we are proud to call you a Hometown Hero.”

Hughes is a true American hero of World War II, serving in the armed forces from 1941-1945, and spending time on seven different islands in the Pacific, including the brutal battles at Iwo Jima and Guadalcanal. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Silver Star, and Bronze Star for his heroic service.

Back home, Hughes is a 70-year member of American Legion Post 633 in Seaman and a charter member of that group. The People’s Defender salutes Mr. Hughes for his service to our country.