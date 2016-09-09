Dragons take JV golf match

Story by Mark Carpenter –

Photo by Jamie Puckett –

It was a day for the JV boys golf team to take the course at the Adams County Country Club on Sept. 1 as the West Union Dragons welcomed North Adams and Piketon to the greens.

The Dragons were not very gracious hosts as they posted the low team score of the day, combining for 179, compared to 194 for Piketon and 212 for North Adams.

Conner Campbell led the way for West Union, shooting a 40 for the nine hole competition, followed closely by Carson McFarland’s 42. Andrew Sapp shot 47 for the Dragons, with Bowan Tomlin at 50, Tanner Neil at 57, and Josh Young at 59.

North Adams was led by a 45 from Nick Fish, followed by a 47 from Carson Hall. The Devils also got scores of 57 from Josh Burns, 63 from Anthony Wiley, 66 from Edward Humphrey, and 76 from Cameron Young.