Bob Birchfield, 75 years, of Seaman passed away in Cincinnati on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2016.

He was born in Winchester on Sept. 23, 1940, the son of the late Raleigh Birchfield and Bonnie (Coomer) Kingsland.

Bob was a life time farmer and avid fisherman. He was a member of the National Fishing Lure Collectors Club, the Adams County Farm Bureau, C.O.B.A, and the Winchester Alumni.

He is survived by his two sons, John Birchfield of Mt. Orab and Kevin (Carla) Birchfield of Lawrenceburg, Ind.; one daughter, Sharon Hausman of Goshen; four brothers, Denver Kingsland of Chillicothe, Darrell Kingsland of Blanchester, Lowell Kingsland of Winchester, and Michael Kingsland of Seaman; three sisters, Marilyn England of Chillicothe, Sandy Kingsland of Chillicothe, and Debbie Jones of Winchester; three grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Saturday Sept. 10, 2016 at 1 p.m. at the Lewis Sullivan Chapel in Seaman. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.