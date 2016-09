Teresa (Gossett) Houdeshell, 60, of Manchester, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016 at her home. She was born Aug. 8, 1956 in Maysville, Ky. to the late Paul and Phyllis (McCartney) Gossett.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, Sept. 12 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Rev Tony Watson will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.