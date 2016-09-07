Roy C. Shiveley, 87, of Peebles, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2016 at the Adams County Manor in West Union. He was born Sept. 30, 1928 in Green Township in Adams County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Webster and Thelma Mae (Ralston) Shiveley; wife, Doris Joan (Applegate) Shiveley and a son, Roy Dale Shiveley.

He is survived by one daughter, Teresa (Jerry) Grooms of Peebles; one daughter-in-law, Dee Dee Shiveley of Peebles; one brother, Thomas James (Shirley) Shiveley of Brecksville; two sisters-in-law, Louella Swim of Orlando, Fla. and Tiny Applegate of Green Township in Adams County; three grandchildren, Jered Grooms of Peebles, Tristan (McKenzie) Grooms of Seaman, and Lacee (Brandon) Carroll of Peebles; two great-grandchildren, Liam Carroll and Lane Grooms; and three nieces and three nephews.

He was a former bulk milk transporter with the Scioto County Milk Producers Association for over 50 years.

He attended the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union. He was a 1947 graduate of Manchester High School.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Adams County,

P.O. Box 245, West Union, OH 45693.

The visitation is Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016 from 6- 9 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral service is Thursday, Sept. 8 at 2 pm. Pastor David Hopkins will officiate.