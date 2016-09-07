Rosa Grooms, 83, of West Union, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2016 at the Adams County Manor in West Union. She was born April 24, 1933 in Tiffin Township, Adams County.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lizzie Alice (Black) Jones;

husband, Walter Dale Grooms; sister, Esther Florence Bennington and a brother, John Jones.

She is survived by one brother-in-law, Richard (Helena) Grooms of Tiffin Township and one sister-in-law, Mary Lou Grooms of Sprigg Township.

She was a member of Satterfield Chapel Christian Union Church and the Adams County Farm Bureau.

She was a former secretary for the Copeland Corporation in West Union for 10 years and a farmer.

The graveside service is Friday, Sept. 9, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Vaughn Chapel Cemetery in Tiffin Township in Adams County. Pastor Cliff Stevens will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.