Mathew R Potts

Mathew Rees Potts age 44 years of West Union, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2016 at his residence. Mr. Potts was born on May 15, 1972 the of Sam Potts and the late Grace Lucille (Conn) Potts in West Union.

Survivors include his father Sam Potts of West Union; sister Brenda Cook of Seaman; three brothers, Marvin Conn of Flemingsburg, Ky., James Conn of Manchester, and Robert Dean Potts of Mt. Orab; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Pete Francis officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the day of the service at the funeral home.