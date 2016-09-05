Staggs and Louiso to visit nation’s capital MLSD board members disagree on the merits of drug-testing students Law enforcement will target impaired drivers Labor Day weekend Figgins goal gives Devils a 1-0 win over West Union Lady Devils soccer rolls past West Union 9-1 Senior Profile: Madison Jenkins Boys golf season in full swing in county Winchester Homecoming Festival beats the heat and the storm I learned a lot from Rusty Verona McRoberts Lester Boldman Elsworth Cook Jr Harold L Applegate Governor Kasich honors Defender’s 150th anniversary ACRMC offers Language Interpretation Greyhounds stumble in opener, Green rushing attack leads to big win Notre Dame drops North Adams in straight sets SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin Lady Dragons win Friday match at ACCC Juanita Lee Annual Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday night Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving Fultons celebrate 50 years of marriage Winchester Homecoming launches county festival season Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge SHAC holds 2016 Soccer Preview Kaiden Spratt Steve Gibson Margaret J Lute Joshua D Grooms Priscilla Nixon Lady Devils on hunt for another gold ball Donald E Shiveley Mary S McDaniel Wayne Austin Roy L Grooms SENIOR PROFILE: Maddie Toole County Cup again belongs to West Union, four Dragons are All-County golfers North Adams plays host to annual SHAC Volleyball Preview Night Lady Dragons top Eastern, two others in quad match Is there cause for concern? We peeked at a solar eclipse Defender celebrates 150th year of publication Junior Deputy Boot Camp promotes drug prevention Caraway colleagues say farewell Jayce CJ Bradford Jimmy L Miller Derek Blevins Mildred Hanson Patty Boldman Statement from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles S. Reader Charles E Hayslip OVCTC Yearbook Class makes history, and it took a village Geneva Boone Archaeology Day coming to Serpent Mound Local firefighter laid to rest Wayne Township and Manchester join OhioCheckbook.com River Days hosts Baby Show ROCK hosts Spelling Bee as part of Manchester River Days Local business sells big lottery winner The first brick grill…almost Another one bites the dust West Union, North Adams golfers open 2016 season With lots of numbers, Peebles boys soccer looks to pick up the tempo Benintendi settles in with the Red Sox An Umpire’s Perspective on Coach Behavior Thanks to NFL, Freedom Field will be a lot brighter for fans
Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Macy Staggs of Seaman is one of 24 farmers and agribusiness professionals selected for the 2016-2017 AgriPOWER Leadership Institute Class VIII.
Raising awareness and opening new pathways of discussion on agriculture, food, and the environment –

By Patricia Beech –

Macy Staggs of Seaman and Linda Ayres-Louiso of West Union are among two of 24 Ohio farmers and agribusiness professionals who will visit  Washington, DC later this month as members of the eighth class of the  AgriPOWER Leadership Institute in Columbus.
“I’m very excited about this trip,” said Staggs, “We get to meet with  Congress and tour  Washington, in addition to learning about agriculture practices in different areas of the U.S.”
Louiso, who for a short time in 1987 worked for the USDA in the nation’s capital, says she is looking forward to the trip, “Working there before, I  didn’t really have time to go sightseeing or visit the capitol where the lawmakers work, so I’m very interested in seeing how the process does work.”
During their year-long training Staggs and Louiso are learning how local, state, and federal public policies impact the farming and food industries.
“My eyes have been opened,” said Louiso, “I have certainly broadened my horizons by learning about the issues involving agriculture and  water quality in Ohio and nationwide.”
Operating as a branch of the Ohio Farm Federation, the AgriPOWER  Institute offers its elite training program to help Ag professionals develop leadership skills and gain an understanding of national and  global issues relating to agriculture.
“Sustainable agriculture is an issue that should concern all of us,”  says Louiso. “We all need food in order to survive, and we need to  make sure that farmers are able to produce the food and protect the  environment while they’re doing it.”
Staggs says most people never consider where their food comes from, they just trust that it will be there when they want it.
“People don’t think about the different types of agriculture and  farming,” she says. “This training helps us to educate people and get  them interested in the subject.”

The two women began their AgriPOWER training in January including  classes in public speaking, media training, social networking, and  communications.
“The instructors help us identify our strengths and build on them,”  said Staggs. “I’m an extrovert, I don’t mind speaking to a room full of people and these classes have helped me develop the skills I need  to be an effective communicator and an advocate for agriculture.”
Seven two-to-three day training sessions are held throughout the year, including the September session in Washington, D.C.
An additional training session is held in Georgia where participants  learn about the differences and similarities in U.S. agriculture from state to state.
“AgriPOWER explores the different choices in food, agriculture and the  environment and I think there needs to be a discussion about that –  people who farm, we take this for granted, but those who don’t farm  really don’t have an understanding of what goes into producing their  food,” Louiso said. “I think for the next generation it’s important that we get the discussion going.”
According to the director of AgriPOWER, Melinda Witten, the Ohio Farm  Bureau started the program in 2008 because it recognized a need for  leaders who could be advocates for the food and agricultural industries.
“Over the years, AgriPOWER graduates have taken the training they received and applied it to their businesses, communities and the  Ag industry,” said Witten. “They’ve really stood out with their  leadership whether it’s at a township meeting or at a meeting with  their member of Congress in Washington.”
Staggs works for the Ohio State University Extension in West Union as its Tech Wizard program coordinator. She helps on her family’s Angus  cross cow-calf, grain and hay operation and its feed mill in Jackson.  She is on the Adams County Farm Bureau board and is helping start a local Young Agricultural Professionals chapter
Louiso has worked 40 years for the USDA Rural Development and  currently holds the position of Mortgage Loan Underwriter for single family housing loans. She and her husband operate a 1,000 acre farm on Unity Road where they grow grains and maintain 150 head of registered  Angus cattle.

